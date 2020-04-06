BtcUsd H1 Edge Engine

BTCUSD H1 Edge Engine — Filtered Breakout & Trend EA for Bitcoin

This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for BTCUSD on H1, first built and stress-tested in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.

The idea is simple:

  • Catch strong Bitcoin moves after volatility expansion

  • Filter out as much crypto noise as possible

  • Control risk per trade and at account level

It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.
Drawdowns and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robust, risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.


All Edge Engine EAs — Pricing & launch promo

Launch price: 129 USD for the first 10 buyers or until 31 January 2026 (whichever comes first).

Planned regular price: 199 USD after the early-adopter phase.


High-level idea

The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered BTCUSD strategy:

  • Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands

  • Volatility regime filter using ATR (relative to a long-term BTC median ATR)

  • Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages

  • Mean deviation / over-extension filter to avoid random chop (optional)

  • Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups

  • Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar

  • Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default, ATR-based)

All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimisation and robustness pipeline specifically for BTCUSD H1.
The user does not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, scaling (martingale) on/off and equity protection.

By construction the short side has been historically stronger on BTCUSD, but the EA trades both directions by default and you can switch either side off.

What makes this EA different?

Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5

The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long BTCUSD history.
Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching bar-by-bar logic.

Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2018–2025

The screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “ Based on real ticks” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings (1% risk per trade, and trailing off).

On that data set:

  • Initial balance: 10 000

  • Final balance: ≈ 43 500

  • Net profit: ≈ +33 500

  • Max equity drawdown: ≈ 29 %

  • Trades: ≈ 480–500
    (about one trade per week on average)

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, but the backtest shows that the logic is capable of surviving very different BTC regimes (bulls, bears, sideways).

One symbol, one timeframe, done properly

This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.
It is focused on BTCUSD, H1, with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.

For other symbols or timeframes the EA automatically falls back to a simple MA-based engine, mainly so that Market tests still see trades. Real money trading is only recommended on BTCUSD H1.

Three money management modes

You can choose between:

  • Fixed lots

  • % risk per trade (SL-based, using broker’s tick value)

  • Auto-scaling with account balance steps

Bounded martingale / scaling (optional)

Separate, configurable scaling chains for long and short, with:

  • A maximum number of steps

  • A maximum allowed lot size

Scaling increases lot size only after consecutive losses in that direction and only up to the configured cap.
It can be fully disabled if you prefer classic position sizing.

Equity protection

Optional account-level safety:

  • Max daily loss % (from day-start equity)

  • Max consecutive losses per direction

  • Max overall equity drawdown % from the peak

Clean, conservative defaults

Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester run.

Portfolio-ready

This EA is designed to be one component in a multi-symbol H1 portfolio.
Similar engines for indices, commodities and stocks are being built with the same Python → MQL5 pipeline. The idea is to run several uncorrelated systems in parallel, increasing trade count and smoothing equity, without over-complicating any single EA.

Recommended usage

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin / USD CFD or futures-style contract – symbol name may differ by broker)

  • Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)

  • Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution

  • Mode: run 24/5 on a VPS; actual trading hours depend on your broker’s BTCUSD instrument

  • Tester mode for your own backtests:

    • “Based on real ticks”

    • Use your broker’s BTCUSD tick history from 2018 onward for realism

Inputs

General

InpSymbol
Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.

InpTimeframe
Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . The logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.

InpMagic
Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.

InpSlippagePoints
Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.

Trade direction

InpEnableLong
Enable/disable long trades.

InpEnableShort
Enable/disable short trades.

You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference and portfolio.

Money Management

InpMMMode
Money management mode:

  • MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size ( InpFixedLots )

  • MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL

  • MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows

InpRiskPerTradePct
Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.

InpFixedLots
Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected (and as fallback).

InpMaxLotsPerTrade
Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).

Balance step mode ( MM_BALANCE_STEPS )

  • InpStepBaseBalance – base balance level for initial lot size

  • InpStepBaseLots – lot size at the base balance

  • InpStepBalanceStep – every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots

Equity protection

InpEquityProtectionEnabled
Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.

InpMaxDailyLossPct
Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity.
If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxConsecLosses
Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short).
After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxEquityDDPct
Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak.
If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)

Martingale / scaling (per direction)

These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. It can be turned off completely.

Short side

  • InpUseMartingaleShort – enable/disable scaling for short trades

  • InpMartingaleFactorShort – multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3)

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort – maximum number of martingale steps for short trades

Long side

  • InpUseMartingaleLong – enable/disable scaling for long trades

  • InpMartingaleFactorLong – multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong – maximum number of martingale steps for long trades

Trailing stop

InpUseTrailing
Enable/disable trailing stop (1 bar delay, ATR-based distance).

InpTrailDistR
Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.
Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.

Important notes

  • This EA will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.

  • It is a systematic trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.

  • Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

  • Always test with your own broker’s BTCUSD data in Strategy Tester before going live.

  • For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with other uncorrelated H1 systems.


