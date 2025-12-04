Evergreen Pivot EA

🌟 Evergreen Pivot Trader EA 

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels, enhanced with modern price-action logic.

It captures both:

  • Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels)

  • Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups)

This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions.

🔹 How It Works

Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels:

  • P (Central Pivot Point)

  • S1 / S2 (Support Levels)

  • R1 / R2 (Resistance Levels)

Then it looks for two types of opportunities:

1️⃣ Pivot Rejection (Fakeout Reversal)

Price temporarily breaks through a pivot level but quickly snaps back.
The EA validates the reversal with:

  • Candle body size

  • ATR-based bar range

  • Minimum sweep buffer

  • Structured close-back behavior

2️⃣ Break & Retest (Trend Continuation)

Price breaks a pivot level cleanly, then returns to retest the level before entering a trend.
A classic institutional setup, fully automated.

🔹 Key Strengths

Very easy to understand

Pivot levels are one of the simplest market structures ― no indicators required.

Dual-engine design

You can trade:

  • Reversals only

  • Trends only

  • Or both (recommended)

Session-aware

Allows filtering by:

  • London session

  • New York session

  • Custom time windows

Professional-quality entry filters

ATR filter
Trend filter (EMA slope)
Spread protection

Clear and powerful exit logic

Three-phase R-based exit system identical to the Stop Raid EA.

Remarkably robust

Because pivots do not change, the system avoids overfitting and remains consistent over many years.

🔹 Why It Works

Daily pivot levels are widely used by:

  • Banks

  • Intraday traders

  • Algorithmic systems

  • High-frequency liquidity providers

This creates clustering of orders around pivot levels.
As a result, pivots naturally generate:

  • Stop hunts

  • Rejections

  • Breakouts

  • Retests

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is engineered to capture exactly these institutional behaviors.

🔹 Who It Is For

  • Traders wanting a simple but powerful algorithmic edge

  • People who prefer clean charts without indicators

  • Scalpers and intraday traders on M1–M30

  • Swing traders using H1 pivots with M15/M30 entries

  • Anyone who wants a low-maintenance EA with strong structure

Side-by-Side: Strength Comparisons
Feature Evergreen Stop Raid Evergreen Pivot Trader
Core Concept Liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) Daily pivot structure
Style Reversal precision Reversal + trend continuation
Market Adaptability Extremely high Very high
Ease of Use High Very High
Entry Complexity Medium Low–Medium
Ideal Markets Gold, FX, Indices FX, Indices, Metals
Optimization Difficulty Low–Medium Very Low
Stability High Very high
Beginner Friendly ✔✔ ✔✔✔
Expert Customization ✔✔✔ ✔✔

