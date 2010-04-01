Evergreen Stop Raid EA

🌟 Evergreen Stop Raid EA

The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps, also known as stop raids.
These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse.

This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine that is easy to use and extremely robust across multiple markets.

🔹 How It Works

The EA continuously scans the chart for:

  1. Liquidity pools (swing highs and lows)

  2. Fake breakouts that sweep stops

  3. A strong reversal candle (filtered by body size, ATR, and structure)

  4. A confirmed return back inside the range

  5. Optional market structure shift for even higher accuracy

When these conditions align, the EA opens a trade with:

  • A safe stop-loss behind the liquidity sweep

  • A dynamic, R-based exit system with three phases:

    • Protection phase

    • Break-even phase

    • Trend-following phase

The design is both mechanical and flexible, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the stop-raid detection from conservative to aggressive.

🔹 Why It Works

Stop raids are structural behaviors found in all liquid markets:

  • Forex majors

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Even synthetic markets

Because liquidity hunting is universal, the EA remains valid even as market conditions change.

🔹 Key Strengths

Extremely simple to configure

Only a handful of parameters matter for the core entry engine.

Works on many markets

It is not tied to a specific symbol, volatility, or timeframe.

Robust, rules-based logic

No guessing, no indicators, no curve-fitting.

Professional-level risk management

R-based exit logic protects capital and locks in profits intelligently.

Beginner-Friendly

Clear structure, readable inputs, straightforward optimization.

Expert-Ready

Advanced filters (ATR, trend, market structure, killzones) allow precise tuning and deep customization.

🔹 Who It Is For

  • Beginners who want a simple, logical system based on real market mechanics

  • Intermediate traders who want a clean, structured EA that avoids overcomplication

  • Advanced traders who want to fine-tune an institutional concept with full control

  •  Side-by-Side: Strength Comparisons
    Feature Evergreen Stop Raid Evergreen Pivot Trader
    Core Concept Liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) Daily pivot structure
    Style Reversal precision Reversal + trend continuation
    Market Adaptability Extremely high Very high
    Ease of Use High Very High
    Entry Complexity Medium Low–Medium
    Ideal Markets Gold, FX, Indices FX, Indices, Metals
    Optimization Difficulty Low–Medium Very Low
    Stability High Very high
    Beginner Friendly ✔✔ ✔✔✔
    Expert Customization ✔✔✔ ✔✔

