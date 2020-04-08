ICT Suspension Blocks

📝A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system.


📝The ICT Suspension Blocks is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT).

Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity.

🚀 Features in this FREE Version:

  • Auto-Detection: Instantly finds Bullish (Green) and Bearish (Red) blocks.

  • Status Tracking: Automatically grays out blocks when they are invalidated (broken).

  • Modern Dashboard: A clean, professional information panel showing Market Bias and Active Block counts.

  • Smart Filters: Includes a "Hide Used" button logic to keep your chart clean (limited function).

  • Basic Alerts: Get notified via pop-up/sound when a New Block forms.

🔓 Why Upgrade to PRO? (The "Golden" Logic)

This free version is powerful, but the PRO version unlocks the true potential of this system with the Golden Overlap Engine.

Feature 🟢 FREE Version 🟡 PRO Version (Gold Sweeper)
Auto-Detection ✅ Yes ✅ Yes
Golden Overlap (HTF) ❌ No YES (Game Changer)
Interactive Buttons ❌ Locked Full Control
Mobile Push Alerts ❌ No YES
Touch/Mitigation Alerts ❌ No YES
Click-to-Navigate ❌ No YES

👉 [Click here to get the PRO Version: ICT Gold Sweeper]

💡 How to use (Free Version Strategy):

  1. Add the indicator to your chart (e.g., M15 or H1).

  2. Look at the Market Bias on the panel.

  3. Wait for a fresh Green/Red block to form in the direction of the trend.

  4. Enter on the retest of the block.

Simple. Clean. Effective.

Download this free tool today and start seeing the market structure clearly.


Рекомендуем также
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Divergence Force
Alessandro Riggi
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Divergence Force 1.0 Индикатор Дивергенции Описание Divergence Force  - это индикатор, предназначенный для идентификации дивергенций между ценой актива и MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). Этот индикатор автоматически рисует линии тренда на максимумах и минимумах цены и MACD, выделяя потенциальные торговые возможности. Основные функции Автоматическая идентификация дивергенций : Индикатор автоматически обнаруживает бычьи и медвежьи дивергенции между ценой и MACD. Отслеживание линий тр
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Renko Chart позволяет отображать графики "ренко" в окне индикатора. Тип графиков "ренко" показывает лишь движения цены, большие заданного (box size). Он помогает устранить шум и сосредоточиться на основных трендах. При построении графика время не учитывается, используются лишь ценовые движения. По этой причине графики "Ренко" не похожи на графики цены. Индикатор работает в 2 режимах: CLOSE - при построении графика "ренко" используются только цены Close; HIGH_LOW - при построении график
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Профессиональный инструмент для торговли  - индикатор дивергенции между RSI и ценой, позволяющий своевременно получать сигнал о развороте тренда или ловить движения откатов цены (в зависимости от настроек). Настройки индикатора позволяют регулировать силу дивергенции за счет угла наклона пиков RSI и процентного изменения цены, что даёт возможность тонко настроить силу сигнала. Код индикатора оптимизирован и в составе советника очень быстро тестируется.  Индикатор не перерисовывает, стрелки для н
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Эксперты
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Индикаторы
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Prop Firm Navigator EA
Marin Stoyanov
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our  knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals Sophisticat
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Эксперты
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Индикаторы
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Haven FVG   — это инструмент для анализа рынков, который позволяет выделять области неэффективности (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) на графике, предоставляя трейдерам ключевые уровни для анализа цены и принятия торговых решений. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные особенности: Индивидуальные настройки цветов: Цвет для бычьего FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Цвет для медвежьего FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Гибкая визуализация FVG: Максимальное количество свечей для поиска FVG. Дополнительное удлинени
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Индикаторы
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Standardize
Manuel Gonzales
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The "Standardize" indicator   is a technical analysis tool designed to   standardize and smooth price or volume data to highlight significant patterns and reduce market noise, making it easier to interpret and analyze. Description & Functionality: Standardization : The indicator standardizes price or volume values by subtracting the mean and dividing by the standard deviation. This converts the data into a distribution with zero mean and standard deviation of one, allowing different data sets t
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Alligator Window
Anderson De Assis
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Alligator Window Indicator : Potencialize suas análises no MetaTrader com o Alligator Window. Este indicador coloca o clássico Alligator de Bill Williams em uma janela separada, permitindo uma visualização mais clara e organizada. Ideal para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência em suas operações, o Alligator Window proporciona insights nítidos e facilita a identificação de tendências sem poluir o gráfico principal. Experimente agora e leve suas estratégias de trading a um novo patamar!
FREE
JCStatistics
Hai Dong Zhang
Индикаторы
JCStatistics 简繁数据统计 1.显示账户信息：内容显示 交易员、账号、本金、杠杆、保证金、保证金比例、余额、净值； 日周月开盘余额、持仓收益、日收益、周收益、月收益； 收益为正时显示红色字体，收益为负时显示绿色字体； 日收益低于-5%时显示CircuitBreak； 总收益低于-10%时显示MarginCall； 2.显示统计数据： 收益（收益率）（交易量）（胜率） 5日数据；4周数据；12月数据； 3.当前标的统计：Symbol（）收益（交易量）（胜率） 4.主流标的统计：收益（交易量）（胜率） 可以选择性显示账户信息、数据信息，调整显示颜色，调整字体，调整字体大小。 指标删除后自动删除桌面文字及背景。 备注：如遇使用问题，请联系邮箱：16692618587@qq.com.
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
WaveTrend Pro Arrow
Bambang Nugroho
5 (1)
Индикаторы
WaveTrendPro Arrow – Adaptive Cross Signal with Smart Alerts Description WaveTrendPro Arrow is a clean and powerful visual indicator designed to detect trend-reversal points using the classic WaveTrend oscillator (WT1/WT2 cross) , enhanced with intelligent on-chart arrows , real-time alerts , and mobile push notifications . Unlike traditional WaveTrend indicators that display signals in a subwindow, this version shows precise entry arrows directly on the main chart , positioned adaptively
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Virtual Trend Assistant
Gennady Sergienko
Индикаторы
Индикатор представляет собой аналитический инструмент, включающий 37 различных вариаций средних скользящих  от таких авторов как Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull и других, с возможностью виртуального тестирования на истории. Индикатор можно использовать на любом инструменте золото, криптовалюты, биржевые индексы, валютные пары и другие активы. Встроенный визуальный бэктестер позволяет имитировать виртуальные торговые позиции, отслеживать их результаты и наглядно оценивать э
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Индикаторы
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Сканер направления движения дня (Day Direction Scanner) — это индикатор, который использует направление текущей свечи на дневном, 4-часовом, 1-часовом, 15-минутном и 5-минутном графиках для определения направления рынка. Когда все свечи сходятся в одном направлении, индикатор показывает, является ли день бычьим или медвежьим, или же если четкого направления нет. Он полезен для быстрого определения направления движения рынка в течение дня. Особенности: - Работает со всеми валютными парами, инд
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT Gold Sweeper
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Индикаторы
BIG LOYALTY REWARD FOR EXISTING BUYERS! did you buy this indicator? If yes, STOP! DO NOT BUY THE EA VERSION! As a thank you for your early support, I am giving you the fully automated **ICT Gold Sweeper EA** (Worth $149) for FREE! HOW TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT: 1. Do not buy the robot. 2. Send me a **Private Message (DM)** here on MQL5. 3. I will verify your purchase and send you the EA file immediately. We build winners together! ICT Gold Sweeper: The Smartest Way to T
Interactive Fixed Range Volume Indicator
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Индикаторы
Interactive Volume Profile Indicator !! Interactive Volume Profile is a powerful MT5 indicator that brings advanced volume profiling capabilities to your chart, similar to what professional traders use on TradingView. This custom-designed tool allows you to analyze price levels based on traded volume, helping you identify key support and resistance areas, potential breakout points, and optimal entry/exit levels. Key Features: Fully Interactive : Select any chart range with two simple clicks to
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Эксперты
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв