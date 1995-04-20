Daily Active Fractals

**The cleanest, most accurate Break & Bounce trading tool for Scalpers and Day Traders.**

Are you tired of messy charts full of old fractals that represent invalid levels? Do you struggle to distinguish between a weak high and a strong reversal point?

**Daily Active Fractals AO** is a next-generation trading tool designed specifically for volatile instruments like **Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Forex pairs**. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your screen with history, this tool focuses **only on the Current Day** and actively manages your chart to show you *only* the levels that matter right now.

### 🚀 Why This Indicator is Different

Most fractal indicators leave arrows on the chart even after the price has smashed through them. This indicator is dynamic:

1. **Break = Delete:** If the price breaks a Support or Resistance level, the indicator immediately removes the signal. You never see "failed" levels, only active ones.

2. **Bounce = Stay:** If the level holds, the line and arrow remain, confirming a valid zone for entry.

3. **AO Momentum Filter:** It doesn't just look at price. It scans the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** to ensure the fractal aligns with a momentum peak or valley.

--- ### 🌟 Key Features

* **Smart History Cleaning:** Automatically hides fractals from previous days. Your chart resets every day at 00:00 Server Time.

* **Auto-Validation Logic:**

* **Strong Signal (Colored Arrow + Line):** Fractal matches an Awesome Oscillator Peak. This is a high-probability reversal zone.

* **Weak Signal (Grey Dot):** Fractal exists but lacks momentum confirmation. Good for aggressive scalping or take-profit zones.

* **Flexible Alignment:** Includes a smart "Tolerance" feature that detects momentum peaks even if they are slightly offset (by 1 bar) from the price high/low.

* **Visual "Tunnel" Lines:** Draws horizontal Support/Resistance lines extending to the current candle. As long as the line is visible, the level is holding.

* **Ghost Protection:** When you load the chart, it scans today's history and hides any levels that were already broken earlier in the day.

* **Alert System:** Get instant Push Notifications to your mobile or PC alerts when a NEW valid Strong Level is confirmed.

--- ### 🎮 How to Trade

**Strategy 1: The Bounce (Reversal)**

1. Wait for a **Colored Arrow (Green/Red)** and a horizontal line to appear.

2. This confirms a Strong Level where Price and Momentum (AO) are aligned.

3. **Entry:** If the next candle touches the line and fails to break it (the line remains on screen), enter in the direction of the arrow.

4. **Stop Loss:** Just beyond the fractal arrow.

**Strategy 2: The Breakout**

1. Identify an active Horizontal Line on the chart.

2. Watch price approach the line.

3. **Entry:** If the price moves through the line and the **line suddenly disappears**, this indicates a Breakout.

4. Trade in the direction of the break. ---

### ⚙️ Input Settings

* **Valid Signals (Colors):** Customize colors for Strong Resistance (AO > 0) and Support (AO < 0).

* **ShowLines:** Toggle the horizontal trend lines on/off.

* **ShowWarnings:** Choose to see "Weak" fractals (Grey dots) or hide them completely for a cleaner view.

* **UseFlexibleAO:** *(Recommended: True)* Allows the AO peak to be within +/- 1 bar of the price high/low. Crucial for volatile pairs like Gold.

* **Alerts:** Enable Pop-up alerts or Mobile Push notifications.

### 📋 FAQ

**Q: Does it repaint?

** A: The fractal formation is **Non-Repainting** (it confirms after 2 bars). However, the indicator features a **"Delete on Break"** logic. This is not repainting; it is a feature to clean the chart of invalid levels.

**Q: Which timeframe is best?

** A: It works on all timeframes. * **M15 / M30:** Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Intraday Scalping. * **H1 / H4:** Best for Swing Trading valid Support/Resistance zones. --- **Clean your charts and trade with precision today.

** **Download Daily Active Fractals AO now!**

Рекомендуем также
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Сам WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор позволяет отслеживать ценовые коррекции на ранних стадиях. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображениях.
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 5 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Magic Filter MTF отлично подойдет для любой стратегии не нужно нагружать график лишними индикаторами етот один индикатор заменит вам все дополнительные фильтра так же он может быть отличной стратегией он хорошо сочетаетса с торговлей по локальных минимумах и максимумух (уровни поддержки сопротивлени) индикатор мультитаймфреймовый-мультивалютный используется система 4 экранов 4 ряда стрелок ето индикаторы настроеные на разные периоды при совпадении двух стрелок направленых в одну сторону на одном
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Trend Bilio - стрелочный индикатор без перерисовки показывает потенциальные точки входа в рынок в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета: стрелки вверх красные предлагают открыть покупку, зеленые стрелки вниз – продажу. Предполагается вход на следующем баре после указателя. Стрелочный индикатор Trend Bilio визуально «разгружает» ценовой график и экономит время анализа: нет сигнала – нет сделки, если появился обратный сигнал, то текущую сделку стоит закрыть. Именно Trend Bilio считается хорошим ва
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds добавляет алгоритм адаптивного усреднения Лагерра (Adaptive Laguerre averaging) и оповещения к широко известному индикатору SuperTrend. Как следует из названия, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) - это трендовый индикатор, который лучше всего работает на трендовых (не переменчивых) рынках. Индикатор SuperTrend чрезвычайно популярен для внутридневной и ежедневной торговли и может быть использован на любом таймфрейме. Внедрение уравнения Лагерра в этот индикатор может спос
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор спроса и предложения Koala для MetaTrader 4 (Мы призываем вас поделиться своим обзором или отзывом — как положительным, так и отрицательным — чтобы другие трейдеры могли извлечь пользу из вашего опыта.): Добро пожаловать в индикатор Koala Supply Demand. Этот индикатор разработан для выявления непрерывных зон предложения и спроса. Он может помочь трейдеру рассматривать рынок как зону, где можно видеть, как цена уважает некоторые мощные зоны. Этот индикатор также может пока
FREE
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Индикаторы
Форекс индикатор  Wave Wold MT4   предназначен для поиска волн Вульфа и их отображения в текущем окне торгового терминала. Отличный  индикатор для трейдеров, использующих в торговле волны Вульфа. Его применение в торговых стратегиях значительно повысит их эффективность и прибыльность. ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ИНДИКАТОРЕ В отличие от других индикаторов волн Вульфа, форекс индикатор  Wave Wold MT4  обладает рядом особенностей, которые значительно повышают его эффективность: Первая – это параметр Open Window
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Matrix - стрелочный индикатор Форекс. Отображает сигналы просто и наглядно! Стрелки показывают направление заключения сделки, и окрашиваются соответственно что видно на скриншотах. Как видите торговать с таким индикатором легко. Дождался появления стрелки в нужном направлении – открыл сделку. Сформировалась стрелка в обратную сторону – закрыл сделку. Также индикатор отображает линии с помощью которых формируются сигналы стрелок, с учетом внутренних вильтров.
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Эксперты
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Flow Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Индикатор использует данные о цене и объёме для определения зон перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в зонах перепроданности/пер
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Индикаторы
Осциллятор MACD с расширенной фильтрацией тренда и индикацией предупреждений. Он определяет тренд, отфильтровываются слабые тренды и указывается новая сила тренда. Осциллятор MACD работает на любых таймфреймах и на всех инструментах (валюты, индексы, нефть, металлы, акции, опционы, офлайн-графики ренко) 1. Пользователь может изменить значение MACD, 2. Фильтр минимального уровня MACD, 3. Значение деления отфильтрует соотношение мощностей, при котором требуется индикация изменения тренда на любом
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
# SamuraiFX Combined Pro V14 **Master Market Turns with Real-Time Volume & Structure** Stop guessing where the market will turn. The **SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is a comprehensive trading system that combines **Daily Structure**, **Volume Flow**, and **Price Action** into a single, non-repainting dashboard. It helps you identify high-probability Reversals and powerful Breakouts without the lag of traditional indicators. ### **Key Advantages** * **No Lag, No Repaint:** Signals are generated in
SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5) **Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving. ** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay. It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institu
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
# SamuraiFX Volume & Zones – Quick Reference Guide ### 1. The Zones (Where to Trade) * **Premium Zone (Top/Pink):** Expensive prices. Institutional **Selling** area. * **Discount Zone (Bottom/Green):** Cheap prices. Institutional **Buying** area. * **Equilibrium (Middle Blue Line):** Fair value. 50% of the day's range. ### 2. The Dashboard (The Trend Filter) *Check the Dashboard before taking any trade. It tells you who controls the zone.* | Zone | Dominance | Status | Action | | :--
SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter **Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals **Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended) ### ️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise. **SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**. Most indicators flo
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Zonar Breakout System
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Индикаторы
**Zonar** is a professional-grade trading assistant designed to automate the **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy. Unlike standard indicators, Zonar uses a "Smart-Align" engine that automatically detects the true market open for **Any Instrument** (Gold, US30, NASDAQ, Forex, or Stocks) without manual timezone adjustments. It combines volatility analysis (ATR), Smart Money Concepts (FVG/OB), and Daily Sentiment levels to provide a complete, data-driven trading system on a clean chart. ### **
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв