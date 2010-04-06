Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
- Версия: 3.1
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits.
With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and delivering timely alerts. This structure helps traders remain aligned with their strategic objectives and avoid emotional decision-making.
Technical Overview
Category
Capital Oversight • Trading Governance • Utility Tool
Platform
MetaTrader 4
Skill Level
Advanced
Function Type
Capital & Exposure Control
Timeframes
All Supported Timeframes
Trading Style
Intraday • Scalping • Short-Term
Markets
Forex • Equities • Index Instruments
Key Feature Highlights
The EA integrates a comprehensive suite of controls, including:
- Volume and exposure restrictions
- Time-based trading windows
- Three configurable SL/TP modes
- Tradable symbol filtering
- On-chart performance statistics
- Real-time news-based risk protection
By promoting structured execution and strict adherence to predefined rules, the EA enhances emotional control, supports consistent routines, and aligns trading behavior with institutional standards. When used effectively, it can significantly improve long-term consistency and profitability.
License Activation
A valid license is required to operate the Prop Drawdown Protector EA on MT4. Traders can obtain an activation code or request a free license through the website’s live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp support channels.
Volume Tab
The Volume module provides complete control over trade sizing and execution frequency. Traders can set limits on trade size, daily/weekly volume, and performance streaks to enforce disciplined capital management.
Configurable Inputs:
- Max Trade Size
- Max Daily Volume
- Max Trades Per Day
- Daily Consecutive Loss Limit
- Daily Consecutive Win Limit
- Weekly Volume Limit
- Weekly Trade Count Limit
- Weekly Loss Streak Cap
- Weekly Profit Streak Cap
Time Tab
This tab allows traders to restrict trading activity to specific time periods, helping avoid high-risk or non-strategic hours.
Available Settings:
- Session Start/End Time
- Individual day filters (Monday–Sunday) for customized scheduling
Profit & Loss Tab
Traders can define maximum daily and weekly profit/loss criteria in percentages, pips, or fixed dollar amounts.
Adjustable Parameters:
- Max Daily Profit
- Max Daily Loss
- Max Weekly Profit
- Max Weekly Loss
Symbol Tab
This module controls which instruments can be traded, ensuring that all activity remains aligned with the strategy’s intended markets.
Symbol Options:
- Current Chart Only
- All Charts
- Market Watch Symbols
- Custom Symbol List
Trades Tab
The Trades section provides real-time analytics, offering insight into account status and ongoing performance.
Displayed Metrics:
- Start-of-Day Balance
- Start-of-Week Balance
- Daily/Weekly Profit
- Win/Loss Streaks
- Daily/Weekly Drawdown
- Optional on-chart data panel
TP & SL Tab
This tab ensures that every trade follows proper risk management by enforcing Take Profit and Stop Loss rules.
Included Features:
- Mandatory SL/TP enforcement
- Timed alerts for missing SL/TP
- Restrictions on modifying SL/TP levels to prevent over-adjustment
News Tab
The News module provides protective alerts before and after major economic events, supporting eight primary trading instruments.
Customizable Fields:
- Pre/Post News Time Buffer
- Display Time (in minutes)
- Selected Symbols
- All News / Last News toggle
Conclusion
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MT4 is an essential component for serious prop traders. It is ideally suited for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based methodologies that require disciplined execution and strong risk governance.
By reinforcing consistent trading behavior and offering robust protection against drawdown violations and overtrading, the EA helps traders maintain steady, long-term performance.
Note
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is officially approved and fully compatible with major global prop firms, including:
- The 5%ers
- Funding Traders
- FundedNext
- Alpha Capital Group
- FTMO
This ensures that traders can use the EA safely across all supported platforms without violating any firm-specific drawdown or compliance rules.