Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4

Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits.

With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and delivering timely alerts. This structure helps traders remain aligned with their strategic objectives and avoid emotional decision-making.

Technical Overview

Category

Capital Oversight • Trading Governance • Utility Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Function Type

Capital & Exposure Control

Timeframes

All Supported Timeframes

Trading Style

Intraday • Scalping • Short-Term

Markets

Forex • Equities • Index Instruments

 

Key Feature Highlights

The EA integrates a comprehensive suite of controls, including:

  • Volume and exposure restrictions
  • Time-based trading windows
  • Three configurable SL/TP modes
  • Tradable symbol filtering
  • On-chart performance statistics
  • Real-time news-based risk protection

By promoting structured execution and strict adherence to predefined rules, the EA enhances emotional control, supports consistent routines, and aligns trading behavior with institutional standards. When used effectively, it can significantly improve long-term consistency and profitability.

License Activation

A valid license is required to operate the Prop Drawdown Protector EA on MT4. Traders can obtain an activation code or request a free license through the website’s live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp support channels.

 

Volume Tab

The Volume module provides complete control over trade sizing and execution frequency. Traders can set limits on trade size, daily/weekly volume, and performance streaks to enforce disciplined capital management.

Configurable Inputs:

  • Max Trade Size
  • Max Daily Volume
  • Max Trades Per Day
  • Daily Consecutive Loss Limit
  • Daily Consecutive Win Limit
  • Weekly Volume Limit
  • Weekly Trade Count Limit
  • Weekly Loss Streak Cap
  • Weekly Profit Streak Cap

 

Time Tab

This tab allows traders to restrict trading activity to specific time periods, helping avoid high-risk or non-strategic hours.

Available Settings:

  • Session Start/End Time
  • Individual day filters (Monday–Sunday) for customized scheduling

 

Profit & Loss Tab

Traders can define maximum daily and weekly profit/loss criteria in percentages, pips, or fixed dollar amounts.

Adjustable Parameters:

  • Max Daily Profit
  • Max Daily Loss
  • Max Weekly Profit
  • Max Weekly Loss

 

Symbol Tab

This module controls which instruments can be traded, ensuring that all activity remains aligned with the strategy’s intended markets.

Symbol Options:

  • Current Chart Only
  • All Charts
  • Market Watch Symbols
  • Custom Symbol List

 

Trades Tab

The Trades section provides real-time analytics, offering insight into account status and ongoing performance.

Displayed Metrics:

  • Start-of-Day Balance
  • Start-of-Week Balance
  • Daily/Weekly Profit
  • Win/Loss Streaks
  • Daily/Weekly Drawdown
  • Optional on-chart data panel

 

TP & SL Tab

This tab ensures that every trade follows proper risk management by enforcing Take Profit and Stop Loss rules.

Included Features:

  • Mandatory SL/TP enforcement
  • Timed alerts for missing SL/TP
  • Restrictions on modifying SL/TP levels to prevent over-adjustment

 

News Tab

The News module provides protective alerts before and after major economic events, supporting eight primary trading instruments.

Customizable Fields:

  • Pre/Post News Time Buffer
  • Display Time (in minutes)
  • Selected Symbols
  • All News / Last News toggle

 

Conclusion



The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MT4 is an essential component for serious prop traders. It is ideally suited for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based methodologies that require disciplined execution and strong risk governance.

By reinforcing consistent trading behavior and offering robust protection against drawdown violations and overtrading, the EA helps traders maintain steady, long-term performance.

 

Note

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is officially approved and fully compatible with major global prop firms, including:

  • The 5%ers
  • Funding Traders
  • FundedNext
  • Alpha Capital Group
  • FTMO

This ensures that traders can use the EA safely across all supported platforms without violating any firm-specific drawdown or compliance rules.


MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Эксперты
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
EA Waddah GOLD D1 — это мощный, полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на дневном таймфрейме (D1). Он объединяет четыре независимые, проверенные временем стратегии , обеспечивая стабильный рост капитала с низким уровнем риска. При покупке данного советника Вы получите ЛЮБОЙ наш другой советник бесплатно! Результаты и ключевые показатели (Бэктест 2006–2025) Советник был протестирован на исторических данных XAUUSD за 19 лет (с 2006 по ноябр
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Эксперты
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
StarPlatform
Gabriele Tedeschi
Утилиты
StarPlatform è un EA a pulsantiera che permette di aprire e, automaticamente, gestire e chiudere ordini.   Apertura di posizione. StarPlatform permette di aprire ordini a mercato e/o piazzare pendenti di tipo LIMIT e STOP. I pendenti possono avere il livello d’ingresso posizionato manualmente oppure calcolato automaticamente in quanto ancorato ai massimi o ai minimi della candela su cui si clicca. Ogni ordine può avere lo Stop Loss piazzato con le stesse modalità del livello d’ingresso (impostat
Golden Phoenix
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Эксперты
Golden Phoenix Advanced Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. MT5 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with
Fine Copy Orders
Oleg Voitiouk
Утилиты
Отличный и прекрасный копировщик сделок! Копирует с одного или нескольких терминалов источников на один или несколько терминалов приемников. Удобный и быстрый в настройке.  Настройки: 1. Type                Выбор типа Мастер - источник или Slave - приемник. 2.  Lot                   Задается лот для типа Slave. Ордера будут открываться с заданным лотом, если  лот = 0 то такой же как в источнике. 3. MasterLot         Позволяет задавать размер лота транслируемый ( на стороне мастера ) мастером. /
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Реал мониторинг:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Мониторинг :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql Версия для Мe
Agile
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Профессиональная экспертная система, в которой реализована стратегия торговли с помощью индикаторов Divergents и DivergentsPoint , а также фильтров глобального тренда на старших периодах. Анализируя индикаторы система входит в рынок с ограниченным мартингейлом и возможностью сделать максимум 8 ордеров в одну сторону. Каждая серия ордеров имеет обязательные TakeProfit и StopLoss . Также для серии в безубытке активируется трейлинг-стоп на основе индикатора SAR. Бот автоматически конвертирует парам
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Эксперты
Советник “ SG Opposit Grid ” работает с Виртуальным  Тейкпрофитом(или  реальным)  - на выбор трейдера. Эксперт ищет сигналы на вход в рынок по тренду на D1 и Н1 . Если сигналы совпали, Советник на рабочем периоде ( М1 - М30 зависит от выбора трейдера) ищет подтвержающий паттерн и открывает позицию в направлении тренда. Если после открытия позиции цена пошла в прибыльном направлении – позиция закрывается по достижении виртуального Тейкпрофита с прибылью. В случае, если сигналы и паттерн совпали
