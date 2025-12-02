Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT5

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a robust semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exit strategies, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading plans by setting key parameters such as entry levels, trade size, and scheduled execution times, ensuring a more efficient trading experience.

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT5

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor comes with a user-friendly interface featuring a built-in side panel. Traders can easily select position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline appears on the chart, allowing users to schedule the precise time to trigger an order. Once the predefined time and market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 5:

  • “Allow DLL imports”
  • “Allow imports of external experts”
  • “Allow live trading”

After adjusting these settings in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate it.

 

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade with the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Initialize Trade Setup
Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to begin.

Step 2 – Choose Trade Direction
Select “Open” from the right-side interface. A popup will appear where you can choose Buy or Sell and enter the lot size. Click Confirm to proceed.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear. Drag this line to the desired future candle to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions
The trade will execute only if:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed
  • The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Track logs and alerts under the Expert tab in the MT5 Toolbox.

 

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable time and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel
Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to access exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Select Exit Type
Use the top buttons to filter trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close only losing trades
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Volume to Close
Choose the portion of the position to close:

  • 25%: Close a quarter of the position
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time
A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the exact moment you want the exit to occur.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit
Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the position (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 5 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers into a single, efficient tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders seeking to improve the accuracy and consistency of their trade execution.

QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Эксперты
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Утилиты
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Утилиты
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Эксперты
«Smart Golden» — это продукт, специально разработанный для золотого рынка, использующий стратегию скальпинга. При этом не используются методы управления, такие как мартингейл, сетка и хеджирование. Мы используем инструменты ИИ (машинное обучение) для извлечения устойчивых признаков из исторических данных по золоту, которые затем непосредственно закодированы в «Smart Golden». Поскольку мы не проводим постоянное обучение на конкретных исторических данных (переобучение) или прогнозах ChatGPT, мы мо
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
Утилиты
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Эксперты
Привет, я   NESCO   / - я полностью автоматический эксперт по роботам, самостоятельно анализирую рынок и принимаю торговые решения. Некоторые из моих функций написаны с использованием   GPT-4_COPILOT   и оптимизированы с помощью   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . У меня есть собственный сервер для получения информации о финансовых событиях в мире. Я могу работать для вас 24/5 без вашего вмешательства и уведомить вас сообщением на телефон, если потребуется ваше внимание; Моя главная особенность — методол
