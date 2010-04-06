Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT4

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style - Market Type All Market Types

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor features a user-friendly interface with an integrated side panel. Traders can quickly select the position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline is displayed on the chart, allowing users to schedule the exact time to trigger a trade. When the scheduled time and predefined market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 4:

Allow DLL imports

Allow imports of external experts

Allow live trading

Once these settings are configured in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate the tool.

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade using the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Start Trade Setup

Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to initiate the trade setup.

Step 2 – Select Trade Direction

Click “Open” from the right-side interface to open a popup. Choose Buy or Sell, enter the lot size, and click Confirm.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time

After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear on the chart. Drag this line forward across future candles to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions

The trade will execute only if both of the following criteria are met:

The scheduled time (green line) has passed

The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Monitor alerts and logs under the Expert tab in the MT4 Toolbox.

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable timing and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel

Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to view exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Filter Exit Type

Use the top buttons to select which trades to close:

L (Loss): Close losing trades only

P (Profit): Close only winning trades

P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Position Volume to Close

Select the portion of the position to close:

25%: Close a quarter

50%: Close half

100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time

A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the desired exit time.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit

Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the trade (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 4 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers in a single, comprehensive tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders looking to enhance the accuracy and consistency of their trading execution.