Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT4

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor features a user-friendly interface with an integrated side panel. Traders can quickly select the position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline is displayed on the chart, allowing users to schedule the exact time to trigger a trade. When the scheduled time and predefined market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 4:

  • Allow DLL imports
  • Allow imports of external experts
  • Allow live trading

Once these settings are configured in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate the tool.

 

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade using the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Start Trade Setup
Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to initiate the trade setup.

Step 2 – Select Trade Direction
Click “Open” from the right-side interface to open a popup. Choose Buy or Sell, enter the lot size, and click Confirm.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear on the chart. Drag this line forward across future candles to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions
The trade will execute only if both of the following criteria are met:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed
  • The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Monitor alerts and logs under the Expert tab in the MT4 Toolbox.

 

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable timing and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel
Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to view exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Filter Exit Type
Use the top buttons to select which trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close losing trades only
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Position Volume to Close
Select the portion of the position to close:

  • 25%: Close a quarter
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time
A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the desired exit time.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit
Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the trade (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 4 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers in a single, comprehensive tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders looking to enhance the accuracy and consistency of their trading execution.

