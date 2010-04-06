Australia Xauusd AutoTrader MT5

Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5

Australia Auto Trading XAUUSD EA MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA runs a rule-based algorithm that focuses on structured entries and disciplined position management, aiming to keep execution consistent and controlled.

Core Algorithm (Technology)

This EA uses a multi-layer decision engine:

Trend structure filter using Moving Average bias to follow the dominant direction.

Momentum confirmation (e.g., strength & direction validation) to reduce low-quality signals.

Volatility & spread protection to help avoid trading during unstable or expensive execution conditions.

Once-per-bar execution to reduce noise and prevent rapid re-entries.

Automated trade management with trailing logic to manage open profits systematically.

Recommended Setup

Default lot: 0.01 (fixed lot).

Timeframe suggestion: M15 → recommended starting balance $1000 H1 → recommended starting balance $500

Best used on a broker with stable execution and reasonable spreads. VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.

Key Features

Fully automated trading for XAUUSD on MT5

Clear rule-based entries + confirmation

Risk filters (spread/volatility guards)

Automatic position management (trailing-based exit logic)

Important Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. This EA does not promise profits and results can vary by broker, spread, slippage, and market conditions. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings that match your tolerance.