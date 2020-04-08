Easy Scalping Box Signal For Bitcoin Btcusd

❌ Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again?
❌ Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT?
❌ Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING?


✅ Don’t worry. I’m a REAL FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully become a full-time trader.

 STOP WASTING time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record!

✅ Start today with the Easy30 Indicator — developed and used by me personally, already PROVEN BY MANY ETSY BUYERS WHO ARE NOW CONSOSTENTLY PROFITABLE AND WITHDRAWING🔥🔥🔥


==============
INTRODUCING:

EASY 30 - 100 PIPS DAILY WITH ENTRY BOX (Non Repaint!)🔥🔥🔥
Updated for 2025 Market Condition👍👍👍
Now is V6

=============
⭐ 5 STAR Customer Services
⭐ 5 STAR After sales service
⭐ 5 STAR Easiest Entry Tips will be given after purchased!
⭐ 5 STAR 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗕𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗧𝗦𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗬𝗘𝗥

⭐ I am a 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥 & 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 and look at our feedback and sales volume!
✅FREE UPDATE ON NEWER VERSION for our buyer ONLY!!
✅FREE UPDATE ON PROVEN SECRET SOP STRATEGY PDF for our buyer ONLY!
✅FREE SUPPORT FROM ME AS I AM A TRADER MYSELF!


Proven and Profitable SOP guideline for entry, take profit and stop loss.
No guessing work. Just follow the SOP rules described on the SOP pdf.

✅ Easy to understand
✅ Non Repaint Indicator
✅ Updated for 2025 Market Conditions
✅ Can be used on Prop Firm broker
✅ Use Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5 or more

✅ Designed by a real trader for real results.
======================
BEST TIME FRAME ENTRY:
======================


BTCUSD - M5 and M15 as TF entry. H1 and H4 as bigger TF trend reference.


=======================
SIMPLIFIED ENTRY RULES:
=======================

Green Box - Buy trend
Red Box - Sell trend

Entry at first box after color change.
For example.

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box.
==========================
HIGH WINNING ENTRY RULES:

==========================
Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Red Box.

Details of this strategy will be shared on the SOP pdf along with the indicator files.
✅ 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨'𝗟𝗟 𝗚𝗘𝗧

- Non-Repaint Buy/Sell Box Signals Indicator
- Buy when the first green box appears
- Sell when the first red box appears
- SL/TP rules with a proven more than 1:1.5 RR strategy
- Exclusive SOP PDF
- Includes secret advanced strategies to pass prop firm challenges
- Simplified rules for consistent execution
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Stay ahead with market-adaptive versions
- 1x License Activation

- Works on MT4 or MT5 (PC, Laptop, VPS)


💡 𝗪𝗛𝗬 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗧

- Easy 30–100 pips daily with BTCUSD pair
- Proven results from Etsy buyers
- Fast support from a fellow trader

- Designed to help you pass FTMO, FundedNext, and other top firms


🎯 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦

Whether you're struggling with consistency or tired of blowing challenges, this indicator gives you a structured edge. No fluff—just a clean system that works.



