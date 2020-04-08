Order Blocks SMT MT4

Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”.
It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You

With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can:

  • Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels.

  • See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

  • Apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT methodology without spending hours drawing zones manually.

  • Focus on planning trades and managing risk, while the indicator handles detection, drawing and updates in real time.

The hero is not the code. The hero is you, the trader, using Order Blocks SMT to execute your Smart Money edge in the market.

Why Order Blocks Matter in Smart Money / ICT Trading

An Order Block is the last opposite candle before a strong impulsive move.
According to Smart Money Concepts / ICT, that’s where institutions place large orders.

These areas tend to act as:

  • Supply and demand zones

  • High-probability reaction levels

  • Premium entry points with attractive risk-to-reward

This Order Blocks MT5 indicator automatically finds and draws those zones for you, so you can focus on:

  • Where to enter

  • Where to put your stop

  • How to manage the trade

How Order Blocks SMT Changes Your Daily Workflow

Imagine your trading session in MetaTrader 5:

  1. You open your chart and instantly see Daily, H4, H1 and M15 Order Blocks mapped for you.

  2. You know the higher timeframe bias and you wait for clean pullbacks into institutional zones.

  3. When price taps an important Order Block, you get an alert on screen and/or a push notification on your phone.

  4. You decide whether to take the trade based on your rules – but you are no longer entering in the middle of nowhere.

Order Blocks SMT doesn’t replace your strategy.
It gives you structure, clarity and precision for Smart Money / ICT trading on MT5.

Key Features – Designed Around the Trader

1. True Multi-Timeframe Order Blocks (up to 4 TFs)

  • Monitor 4 timeframes at once (e.g. M15, H1, H4, D1).

  • Higher timeframe Order Blocks are displayed on lower timeframe charts, so you always see the institutional context.

  • Automatic filtering prevents duplicated timeframes and keeps your chart readable.

👉 You don’t need to jump between multiple charts – you get your Smart Money map in one place.

2. Smart Panel Interface (One-Click Control)

Order Blocks SMT includes a compact, professional panel built for fast decisions:

  • One button per timeframe to toggle visibility of its Order Blocks.

  • Visual trading signals on the panel:

    • Green border = Price inside bearish OB → potential BUY zone

    • Red border = Price inside bullish OB → potential SELL zone

    • Gray = No active signal

  • The panel is minimizable to free screen space.

  • States persist when you change timeframe – your layout stays how you set it.

👉 You control what you see: scalper view, swing view or full SMC / ICT view.

3. Intelligent Order Block Detection

Order Blocks SMT focuses on meaningful zones, not noise:

  • Validates Order Blocks using price action behavior.

  • Automatically removes invalidated OBs when price fully crosses the zone.

  • Optional: Remove OB on first touch if you only trade the initial reaction.

  • Optional 50% level line to assist with precision entries at the midpoint.

👉 You work with clean, current institutional zones instead of a cluttered chart.

4. Flexible Lookback (Live Trading & Backtesting)

Choose how much history Order Blocks SMT scans:

  • Last Week

  • Last Month

  • Last Year

  • Or a Custom Start Date for focused backtesting

The scanning algorithm is optimized for performance, so you can use the indicator on multiple symbols and timeframes without slowing your MT5.

5. Built-In Alert System (Desktop + Mobile)

You don’t have to watch the chart all day. This MQL5 MT5 indicator notifies you when price reaches an institutional zone:

  • Pop-up alerts inside MetaTrader 5

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Clear, human-readable messages, for example:

    “EURUSD H1: Price entered Bullish Order Block”

👉 You can step away and still react when your setup appears.

How Order Blocks SMT Interprets Order Blocks

Bullish Order Block (Sell Zone)

  • Last bullish candle before a strong bearish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a supply / sell zone (institutional sell orders).

Bearish Order Block (Buy Zone)

  • Last bearish candle before a strong bullish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a demand / buy zone (institutional buy orders).

Order Blocks SMT:

  • Automatically detects these zones

  • Draws them as rectangles on the chart

  • Uses the panel to show when current price is in a potential buy or sell zone

Parameters – Fast and Flexible Configuration

You can easily adapt the indicator to your own Smart Money / ICT style:

Parameter Default What it does for you
Timeframe 1–4 M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 Choose the 4 timeframes you want to monitor.
Lookback Period Last Month Set how far back to scan for Order Blocks.
Custom Start Date Ideal for targeted backtesting and study.
Bullish OB Color Blue Color of bullish (demand) Order Blocks.
Bearish OB Color Red Color of bearish (supply) Order Blocks.
Show 50% Level false Draw a midpoint line for refined entries.
Remove on First Touch false Delete an OB after its first touch.
Enable Alerts false Turn on pop-up alerts when price enters an OB.
Enable Push false Send the same alerts to your mobile phone.

Strategy Ideas with Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT)

Order Blocks SMT is a powerful Order Block indicator for MetaTrader 5, but you decide how to use it.

1. Confluence Zones

Look for overlapping Order Blocks across timeframes:

  • Example: M15, H1 and H4 Order Blocks in the same area.

  • These confluence zones often become high-probability reversal or continuation areas.

You can add your own confluences: trend, liquidity, Fibonacci, etc.

2. HTF Bias + LTF Entry

  1. Use H4 / D1 Order Blocks to define the main institutional bias.

  2. Wait for retracement into an Order Block on M15 / H1.

  3. Use your entry trigger (BOS, CHoCH, rejection, etc.) in line with the higher timeframe direction.

3. Combine with Other SMC / ICT Tools

Enhance your setups by combining Order Blocks SMT with:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Liquidity sweeps / stop hunts

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

Order Blocks SMT gives you the zones; you choose the trigger and risk management.

Best Practices to Maximize Results

  1. Respect higher timeframe OBs
    Daily Order Blocks tend to be stronger than H4, and H4 stronger than H1.

  2. Focus on fresh zones
    The first touch of an Order Block is usually the cleanest.

  3. Don’t click market just because you see a box
    Wait for your confirmation rules and follow your trading plan.

  4. Trade with the overall trend when possible
    Order Blocks aligned with the main trend are generally more reliable.

  5. Protect your capital
    Place stops beyond the Order Block and keep your risk per trade controlled.


