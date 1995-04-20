Volume RSI

Short product tagline

Volume‑RSI is a professional MT4 indicator that applies the classic RSI formula to bullish and bearish volume, showing whether buyers or sellers dominate the market.

Main description (English)

Volume‑RSI is a custom MetaTrader 4 indicator that measures the relative strength of bullish and bearish volume instead of price. It behaves like a classic RSI oscillator, but the input is up‑volume and down‑volume, so you immediately see whether real trading activity supports the price move. Values oscillate between 0 and 100 with default levels at 30, 50 and 70.

The indicator analyzes the last N candles (default 14). For each candle it classifies the volume as bullish (close > open), bearish (close < open) or neutral (close = open). Bullish and bearish volume are accumulated separately and fed into the standard RSI formula. The result is drawn in a separate window with a smooth blue line, just like the built‑in RSI, but based purely on volume strength.

Volume‑RSI helps you filter false breakouts and confirm trends:

  • Readings above 70 show strong bullish volume dominance and often appear in healthy up‑trends.

  • Readings below 30 show strong bearish volume dominance and often appear in healthy down‑trends.

  • The 50 level acts as a volume “midline”: above 50 buyers dominate, below 50 sellers dominate.

  • Divergences between price and Volume‑RSI can warn of exhaustion when price makes a new high but volume strength does not.

The indicator is lightweight, does not repaint and works on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker (forex, indices, metals, crypto, CFDs). Default settings are optimized for intraday and swing trading, but you can freely adjust the period and timeframe to match your strategy.

Features list

  • Separate window oscillator, visually similar to classical RSI.

  • Uses real up‑volume and down‑volume instead of price changes.

  • Fixed scale from 0 to 100 with levels at 30 / 50 / 70.

  • Works on all MT4 symbols and timeframes.

  • No repainting, no lagging multi‑pass smoothing.

  • Simple, intuitive parameters (period and timeframe only).

  • Compatible with all modern MT4 builds.

Basic usage examples

  • Trend confirmation: In an up‑trend, prefer long setups when Volume‑RSI stays above 50 and pulls back from the 40–50 zone. In a down‑trend, prefer short setups when it stays below 50 and rejects the 50–60 zone.

  • Breakout filter: Take only breakouts where Volume‑RSI moves above 60 on bullish breakouts or below 40 on bearish breakouts, indicating real participation.

  • Reversal signals: Watch for price making a new high while Volume‑RSI fails to make a new high (bearish divergence) or price making a new low while Volume‑RSI holds higher (bullish divergence).

Input parameters (for the description)

  • Period – number of candles used for the volume RSI calculation (default: 14).

  • TimeFrame – timeframe used for analysis (default: current chart timeframe).


