💎 ICT Gold Sweeper: The Smartest Way to Trade Order Blocks

Stop trading weak zones. The market is full of noise, but only a few zones truly matter. ICT Gold Sweeper is a professional trading system that filters out 80% of bad signals and highlights only the High-Probability "Golden" Zones using a revolutionary Multi-Timeframe Engine.

🔥 The "Golden Logic" (Why it Works)

Most indicators blindly draw every single block. This creates confusion. ICT Gold Sweeper thinks like an institutional trader:

  1. 🧠 Scans the Background: It silently analyzes Higher Timeframes (HTF) like H1 or H4.

  2. 🔄 Detects Confluence: It checks if a block on your current chart overlaps with an HTF block.

  3. 🟡 Turns GOLD: When a match is found, the block glows GOLD.

  • 🟢 Green/Red: Standard Fresh Zones.

  • 🟡 GOLD: Institutional Zones (Highest Probability).

🎛 The "Command Center" Panel (Interactive)

Forget about digging into complex settings. Control your entire chart with One Click:

  • 📊 Market Bias: Don't guess the trend. See instantly if the structure is BULLISH or BEARISH.

  • 👁 One-Click Cleanup: Chart too messy? Click "Hide Used" to instantly remove broken or tested blocks. Keep your mind clear.

  • 📏 Sniper Mode: Toggle the CE Line (50%) to place precision limit orders.

  • 🔄 Timeframe Shifter: Switch the Overlap Timeframe instantly using < > buttons without changing your chart.

  • 📱 Smart Alerts: Toggle Mobile, Sound, and Popup alerts directly from the dashboard.

🚀 Powerful Features

Smart Auto-Detection: Identifies Bullish & Bearish Suspension Blocks with high accuracy. ✅ Live Status Tracking:

  • Silver: Mitigated (Price touched/filled orders).

  • Gray: Invalidated (Structure broken).

  • Gold: Strong Confluence (Trade Here!). ✅ Zero Lag Alerts: Alerts trigger ONLY on Live Candles. No annoying alerts from history data. ✅ Modern Design: Built with Segoe UI fonts and a professional Dark/Glass interface.

💡 Simple 3-Step Strategy

  1. Check Bias: Look at the Panel. Is it Green (Bullish)? Look for Buys.

  2. Wait for Gold: Be patient. Wait for a Golden Block to form.

  3. Enter: Place your entry at the CE Line (50%) for a tighter Stop Loss and higher Risk:Reward.

⚙️ Parameters Overview

  • General: Source Timeframe, History Depth.

  • Panel Settings: Position, Size, Fonts.

  • Golden Engine: Enable/Disable Overlap, Default HTF.

  • Notifications: Popup, Push, Sound.

👉 Pro Tip: This indicator is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, and GBPUSD, but works on all assets.

Ready to sweep the market? Download the Demo now and experience the power of Golden Zones.

⚠️ Want to test on a LIVE chart first? The "Download Demo" button above only works in the Strategy Tester. To test the indicator on a real-time live chart, you can download the Basic Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157420?source=Site+Profile


