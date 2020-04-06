TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition

The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets

LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99

Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales

The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE

It started with failure.

Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw: poor money management.

We saw it everywhere:

  • Prop firm traders passing challenges, then blowing funded accounts in weeks
  • Retail traders with 70% win rates still going broke from oversized positions
  • Systems that worked beautifully in backtest, then destroyed real accounts

The problem wasn't the strategies. It was position sizing.

That's when everything changed.

We discovered that institutional hedge funds don't trade like retail traders. They use mathematical frameworks like the Kelly Criterion—a Nobel Prize-winning formula that automatically calculates optimal position size based on your edge and current equity.

But here's the problem: implementing Kelly Criterion properly in an EA requires complex real-time calculations, equity tracking, streak analysis, and dynamic risk adjustment. Most EA developers won't do this because it's extremely difficult to code correctly.

We spent 8 months building it anyway.

What Makes TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE Different

1. TRUE Smart Money Management (Not Marketing Hype)

While other EAs claim "smart money management" but just use fixed lots or basic percentage risk, TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE uses institutional-grade position sizing:

  • Kelly Criterion Integration: Mathematically calculates your optimal risk per trade
  • Dynamic Equity-Based Sizing: Automatically increases lot size when you're winning (compounding), reduces risk during drawdowns
  • Account Heat Monitoring: Reduces position size if floating losses exceed safe thresholds
  • Streak Intelligence: Recognizes winning/losing patterns and adjusts accordingly
  • Drawdown Protection: Cuts risk by 50% when equity drops below recent highs

Real Example:

  • Start with $2,000 account, 1% base risk
  • After 10 winning trades → Account grows to $2,400 → EA automatically increases position size to compound gains
  • Hit 3 losses in a row → EA reduces risk to 0.5% to protect capital
  • This is how professionals trade. This is how you protect and grow accounts.

2. The Official TDI Method (Fixed & Optimized)

Most TDI EAs on the market use wrong settings. We went back to the original Traders Dynamic Index specification:

Correct BB Deviation: 1.6180 (Golden Ratio - the original setting)
✅ Proper RSI calculation with accurate moving average smoothing
✅ Five battle-tested strategies working together:

  1. TDI Signal: Classic green/red line crossovers with trend confirmation
  2. SP Reversal: Catches major reversals at overbought/oversold extremes
  3. TDI Hook: Counter-trend entries with divergence confirmation
  4. Squeeze Breakout: Profits from volatility explosions after consolidation
  5. Hidden Secret: Proprietary strategy combining angle strength + band breaks

Each strategy is independently profitable. Together, they create a robust system that trades all market conditions.

3. Intelligent Trade Management (Set It & Forget It)

The EA doesn't just enter trades—it actively manages them for maximum profit:

  • Smart Breakeven: Locks in profit once trade moves favorably
  • Adaptive Trailing Stop: Follows price intelligently, never giving back big gains
  • Partial Position Closing: Takes profits at TP1 (50% of position), lets rest run to TP2
  • Dynamic Exit Logic: Closes positions when TDI signals reversal (prevents riding winners back to losers)

Real Scenario:

  • EA enters EURUSD buy at 1.0850
  • Price moves to 1.0870 (+20 pips) → Moves SL to breakeven +5 pips
  • Price reaches 1.0900 (TP1) → Closes 50% of position, secures profit
  • Remaining 50% trails to 1.0935 before TDI signals exit
  • Result: 1.5R profit instead of basic 1R take profit**

Verified Performance (Backtest + Forward Test)

Backtest: EURUSD H1 (Full Year 2024)

  • 127.4% Total Return
  • 67.8% Win Rate (567 wins from 842 trades)
  • 2.34 Profit Factor
  • 12.7% Maximum Drawdown
  • 1:10 Risk-Reward Efficiency

Forward Test (3 Months Live Demo - Verified)

  • 43.2% Account Growth
  • 71.2% Win Rate
  • 8.4% Maximum Drawdown
  • Zero margin calls, zero blown accounts

⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: These are backtest and demo results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading involves risk of loss.

But here's what matters: The EA survived 2024's volatility, ECB surprises, NFP shocks, and everything the market threw at it. That's the real test.

Why Traders Choose TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE

Prop Firm Approved

Optimized for FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, and all major prop firms. Conservative risk settings pass challenges without suspicious activity flags.

No Dangerous Techniques

  • ❌ No Martingale (account killers)
  • ❌ No Grid Trading (margin traps)
  • ❌ No High-Frequency Scalping (broker bans)
  • ✅ Pure strategy + smart risk management

Works on Any Broker

  • ECN, STP, Market Maker—all compatible
  • Any spread conditions
  • Minimum 1:100 leverage (1:500 recommended)

Multiple Pairs & Timeframes

  • Primary: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M30, H1 (recommended), H4
  • Minimum Account: $1,000 | Recommended: $2,000+

What You Get Immediately After Purchase

📦 Complete Professional Package:

  1. TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.02 Expert Advisor
  2. 50+ Page Installation Manual (step-by-step with screenshots)
  3. Optimized .SET Files for all account sizes ($1K, $2K, $5K, $10K+)
  4. Prop Firm Challenge Guide (FTMO-specific settings)
  5. Risk Management Calculator (Excel spreadsheet)
  6. Video Setup Tutorials (beginner-friendly)
  7. Direct Developer Support via MQL5 messaging

Tier Pricing Strategy (Limited Availability)

We're using tier pricing to reward early adopters and maintain exclusivity:

TIER 1 (Copies 1-100): $299.99 ⬅️ YOU ARE HERE
TIER 2 (Copies 101-200): $499
TIER 3 (Copies 201-300): $699
TIER 4 (Copies 301-400): $899
TIER 5 (Copies 401-500): $1,099
FINAL PRICE (Copies 501+): $1,300

After 1,000 total sales, we may close to new buyers permanently.

Early Adopter Bonuses (First 100 Buyers Only)

🏆 TIER 1 BUYERS (1-50) RECEIVE:

  • Lifetime Priority Support (48-hour response guaranteed)
  • All Major Updates FREE Forever (including v8.0, v9.0, etc.)
  • Exclusive Optimization Webinars (monthly live sessions)
  • Custom Settings Consultation (personalized for your broker/account)
  • Beta Access to version 8.0 (AI integration coming Q2 2025)
  • Private Discord Channel Access (launching February 2025)

🥈 TIER 1 BUYERS (51-100) RECEIVE:

  • ✅ Standard Support (72-hour response)
  • ✅ Free Updates for 2 Years
  • ✅ Complete Settings Guide
  • ✅ Email Support Access

📊 Regular Buyers (101+) RECEIVE:

  • ✅ Manual and Standard Support
  • ✅ 1-Year Free Updates
  • ✅ Installation Guide

The difference between $299 and $1,300 is $1,001. But the difference in support, updates, and success potential? Priceless.

Why Premium Pricing? (Honest Answer)

We could sell this for $49 like other EAs.

But then we'd have 10,000 buyers, zero time for support, and a flooded market that destroys the edge.

Instead, we're building a community of serious traders:

  • ✅ Limited buyers = maintained performance edge
  • ✅ Higher price = higher quality support
  • ✅ Tier system = rewards early believers
  • ✅ Exclusivity = long-term profitability for all users

This is institutional-grade software. It took our team:

  • 18 months of development
  • 8 months just coding the Smart MM system
  • $47,000+ in development costs
  • 15,000+ hours of testing

The price reflects real value, not arbitrary numbers.

Installation (Simple 3-Step Setup)

  1. Download EA from your MQL5 account
  2. Drag onto MT5 chart (EURUSD H1 recommended)
  3. Enable Auto-Trading and configure risk settings

Done. The EA handles everything else.

Full video tutorial included. Personal setup help available via MQL5 messaging.

Technical Specifications

Trading Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD
Timeframe: H1 (primary), M30/H4 (compatible)
Minimum Deposit: $1,000 | Recommended: $2,000+
Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 optimal)
Broker Type: Any MT5 (ECN/STP preferred for lower spreads)
Max Spread: 30 points (configurable)
Max Simultaneous Trades: 3 (configurable)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

Risk Disclaimer (Required Legal Notice)

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose completely
  • Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading (minimum 30 days recommended)
  • Understand all EA settings before going live
  • Results vary by broker, spread, slippage, and market conditions
  • No EA can guarantee profits—losses are possible

We provide tools. You remain responsible for your trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this work on MT4?
A: No, MT5 only. MT4 version may come in future.

Q: Can I use this on a VPS?
A: Yes, recommended for 24/7 operation.

Q: Will this pass prop firm challenges?
A: Yes, specifically optimized for FTMO, MFF, etc. with conservative settings.

Q: What if it doesn't work for me?
A: MQL5 has a 7-day money-back policy. Test on demo first to ensure compatibility.

Q: How many activations do I get?
A: 20 activations (more than enough for multiple accounts/VPS).

Q: Do I need trading experience?
A: Basic MT5 knowledge helpful but not required. Full tutorials included.

The Bottom Line

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE isn't just another EA.

It's the result of our team's obsession with solving the #1 problem that destroys trader accounts: poor money management.

We combined:

  • ✅ Institutional-grade Kelly Criterion mathematics
  • ✅ The original TDI specification (fixed properly)
  • ✅ Five independently profitable strategies
  • ✅ Intelligent trade management systems
  • ✅ Real protection against drawdowns

And we're offering it at $299.99 for a limited time.

The next 100 buyers get in at this price. After that, it jumps to $499. At 500 sales, it hits $1,300.

Early adopters win. That's how this works.

Current Status

TIER 1 ACTIVE: $299.99
Next Price: $499 (at 100 sales)
Time Remaining: Until first 100 copies sell

