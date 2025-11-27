VR Quant

VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into an 8-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"


📊The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume, Range, and Candle Body health as separate vectors:

  • ️ UPPER BARS (Active Energy): Valid Expansions and Violent Rejections.
  • ️ LOWER BARS (Passive/Hollow): Squeezes, Absorption (Walls), and Fakeouts.

🎨 The 8-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum)

  • 🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.
    • Meaning: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.
    • Action: ENTER the breakout.
  • 🔵 AQUA - Mild/Robust Expansion: Sustainable Volume + Healthy Candle Body.
    • Meaning: Robust Trend. Even if volume is moderate, the price action is dominating.
    • Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "REVERSAL" SIGNALS (Rejection & Absorption)

  • 🟣 INDIGO - Volatile Rejection: High Volume + High Range + Tiny Body.
    • Meaning: PINBAR / STOP HUNT. Price exploded but was rejected immediately.
    • Action: TRADE THE REVERSAL.
  • 🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.
    • Meaning: THE WALL. Massive effort but price is stuck (Limit Orders absorbing flow).
    • Action: TAKE PROFIT , tighten stops or prepare for a Reversal.

3. THE "TRAP" SIGNALS (Fakeouts)

  • 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.
    • Meaning: GHOST MOVE. Price moved easily because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.
    • Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

4. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Squeeze)

  • 🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).
    • Meaning: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.
    • Action: WAIT for the breakout.
  • 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.
  • GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (30+ Patterns)

VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Icons on the chart.


Category A: High-Probability Entries (Green Arrows)

  • 🚀 Squeeze Breakout: Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The #1 most profitable signal.
  • 💥 Wall Breaker: Detects when Absorption (Blue) is smashed by Expansion (Lime).
  • Trap Recovery: Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.
  • 📈 V-Reversal: Detects a Pinbar (Indigo) followed immediately by an Explosion.

Category B: Exits & Warnings (Red Arrows)

  • Trend Exhaustion: Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).
  • Failed Breakout: Detects when an Explosion (Lime) dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).
  • 🛑 Turbo Reversal: Detects when a trend slams into a Pinbar/Rejection.

Category C: Context & Watchlist (Yellow Stars)

  • 👁Hidden Accumulation: Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves.
  • 📉 Shakeout Setup: Detects a Trap appearing in a dead market (precursor to a move).

⚙️ Key Features

Robust Trend Logic: New algorithm detects "Quiet Trends" (Aqua) by analyzing Candle Body health, ensuring you don't miss drifts.

Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking.

Full Customization: Toggle any of the 30+ patterns individually. Turn off what you don't trade.

Alert Suite: Pop-up, Push, Email, and Sound alerts for every specific pattern.

Рекомендуем также
Guide Xau Ea
Richard Rwabuto Akankwasa
Эксперты
Guide XAU EA — мощный экспертный советник, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD на таймфрейме 3 минуты (M3). Этот советник оптимизирован для точных краткосрочных сделок и отлично работает во время торговых сессий Нью-Йорка и Лондона, когда волатильность рынка максимальна и появляется множество возможностей для торговли. Guide XAU EA предлагает дисциплинированный и стратегический подход к торговле золотом. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы воспользоваться быстрыми внутридневными движениями
PK Boom 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Boom 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The  recommended deposit is 100 USD per 1 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 300 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA uses a trailing stop of 50% profit gained to minimize account drawd
PK Boom 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Boom 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 Light only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. PK Boom 500 Light is very simple to use. All you have to do is to jus
PK Boom 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Boom 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA doesn't use trailing stop since it automatically detects a change in t
PK Boom 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Boom 1000 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA targets the spike trends that's why it has a huge take profit tar
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Price Action AutoTrade Bot Premium
Gabriel Matovu
Эксперты
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot premium: This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. The position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working
PK Range Break Scalper
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Range Break Scalper  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index  by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe. The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout. The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price. NB:   This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Эксперты
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Эксперты
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.13 (15)
Эксперты
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
Эксперты
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Эксперты
Nasdaq Квант NAS100 Вы можете получить скидку 30%, если свяжетесь с нами в чате. Предложение действительно для первых 30 человек, которые загрузят нашу демо-версию в этом месяце." Expert Nasdaq — это динамичная и оптимизированная скальперская торговая система, предназначенная для безопасного получения прибыли Полная система с управлением рисками на основе оптимизации нейронных сетей и системой интеллектуального увеличения лота на основе балансовой прибыли подходит как для начинающих, так и для
PipBandint Pro
Isaac Nhlapo
Эксперты
PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition — это Советник Эксперт (EA), разработанный для трейдеров, интересующихся краткосрочными движениями рынка. Этот EA поддерживает как свинговые, так и скальпинговые торговые подходы, с функциональностью для быстрых, высокочастотных сделок, использующих параметры стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Инструмент разработан для работы на динамичных рынках и также может быть настроен для долгосрочной торговли на более высоких таймфреймах.  
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA — это специализированный торговый советник, разработанный исключительно для валютной пары   CADJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его стратегия нацелена на определение потенциальных точек разворота рынка посредством анализа ценового движения и импульса. В основе логики советника лежит система подтверждения сигналов от нескольких индикаторов. Он комбинирует сигналы классических индикаторов, таких как Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) и A
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
Эксперты
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
Эксперты
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Эксперты
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.78 (27)
Эксперты
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Plan X
Derrick Akampurira
Эксперты
Обзор Название робота : Plan X Breakout V1 Версия : 1.00 Разработчик : Дерек Каш Контакт : akampuriraderrick5 @gmail .com Авторское право : 2024, Дерек Каш Введение Plan X Breakout V1 — это передовой экспертный советник (EA), созданный для автоматизации торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Разработанный Дереком Кашем, он помогает инвесторам использовать возможности пробоя на рынке в определенные торговые часы, обеспечивая точность, гибкость целей по прибыли и надежное управление рисками. Основ
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
Индикаторы
ABC Indicator анализирует рынок через волны, импульсы и тренды, помогая находить ключевые точки разворота и смены тренда. Автоматически определяет волны A, B и C, а также уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. Удобный инструмент для повышения точности и эффективности вашей торговли. Данный продукт также доступен для терминала MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/128179 Основные особенности индикатора: 1. Идентификация волн и трендов:    - Автоматическое определение волн на основе
The inside bar
Emmy Akampurira
Эксперты
Представляем торгового бота THE INSIDE BAR – умное решение для точной и эффективной торговли GBP/USD. Использует свечи внутреннего бара для определения точек входа. Оснащён передовыми алгоритмами, этот экспертный советник анализирует рыночные тенденции в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая точные входы в сделки и оптимизированное управление рисками. THE INSIDE BAR EA адаптируется к динамическим условиям рынка, обеспечивая стабильность и минимизируя просадки. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс и нас
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Эксперты
Экстракторы для XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD — это профессиональный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, контролируемый риск и гибкую торговую логику при работе с золотом (XAUUSD). Он объединяет две передовые встроенные стратегии и пять гибких режимов рыночного подхода, предоставляя трейдерам полный контроль над тем, как система интерпретирует, открывает и управляет сделками в различных рыночных структурах. Extractors, созданный на основе обширных исследований и разрабо
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA — это профессиональный торговый советник, разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он специально создан для торговли валютной парой   AUDUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Советник применяет стратегию, основанную на нескольких индикаторах, цель которой — выявление и использование потенциальных рыночных разворотов и коррекций. Основное внимание в его разработке уделено надежному управлению риском, включая динамический расчет размера лота и несколько уровней защиты сделок для
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет быч
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Индикаторы
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объём из любой точки и рассчитывает уровни рыночного истощения для этого объёма. Основные линии Meravith: Линия бычьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия медвежьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия, указывающая рыночный тренд. Она меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок бычьим или медвежьим, и служит трендовой поддержкой. Как использовать: дважды щёлкните по вертикальной фиолетовой линии и переместите её в нужную позицию. Вы можете анализироват
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Другие продукты этого автора
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Индикаторы
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Expansion (Green Zone):   Energy is entering the sys
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Индикаторы
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв