CombinedKD4

Product Name: Combined KD Enhanced Multi-Signal Stochastic Indicator
🔥 Core Benefits:
- **Signals in 1 Glance**: Red (buy) / green (sell) arrows + dual curves; auto-marked 20/80 overbought/oversold zones – no complex math needed.
- **All-Market Fit**: Default KD(9,3,3); customizable settings work for stocks/forex/futures (any MT5 timeframe: M1-MN1).
- **Lag-Free Performance**: 20% faster than official MT5 Stochastic – smooth loading even on large historical datasets.

 📌 Key Features:
- Intuitive buy/sell arrows (KD cross + momentum cues)
- Customizable colors/periods
- Error-tolerant (stable in gaps/sideways markets)
- MT5-secure, low-memory

 🎯 For:
New traders (easy to use) | Pro traders (boost confluence) | Quant traders (EA-compatible signals)

