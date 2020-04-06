Dream Bot

$39 special, price reduced till 31/12/2025 midnight.

"Dream Bot" is a multipair trader, algorithm uses price action combined with MA for entries, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP. 

EA is fine on GMT 2/3 brokers, NO weird brokers like EXNESS with abnormal server time.

Recommended: (YOU HAVE TO DOWNLOAD V3.0, ALGO HAS CHANGED COMPLETELY). (ALL SET FILES IN COMMENT #1).

NZDCHF, M1

AUDCHF, M1

CADJPY, M2.

AUDNZD, M3.

GBPUSD, M3.

EURUSD, M30.

USDCAD, M30.

CADCHF, M30.

VPS.

Low spread ECN account is always a good choice, choose your broker wisely.

Risk Management; $200-$300 per 0.01 lot, trading all pairs.

'Dream Bot" needs to be traded on its own account; it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.

Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


