HAPPY NATION EA is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters.
It delivers ultra-low drawdown (1–5%), fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific Max Holding Hours.
Backtested from 2022 with 99.9% tick modelling quality and designed specifically for the latest market conditions, not outdated pre-2020 behavior.
Minimum deposit is only $100, works on all lot sizes, and updates are provided regularly to ensure long-term stability.

• Minimum Deposit: $100 ( I personally use minimum $500 because I trade all pairs!)
• Timeframe: M30
• Supported Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD
• Strategy Type: 1 trade strategy + Smart Controlled Grid with Max Holding Time
• Lot Size: Works on all lots (0.01+)
• Leverage: 1:30 minimum

💠 Cycle: 90% trades close in <24h
🏆 PROP FIRM FRIENDLY!

Fully compatible ECN/RAW spread accounts.
I used it and tested on brokers : IC Markets ECN, Vantage RAW, Exness Pro, FTMO Trial.. 

The EA will receive future updates to match any new structural changes in the Australian dollar market ecosystem.

HappyNation EA prioritizes capital preservation through multiple layers of protection. While the EA includes an optional Position Scaling feature for enhanced recovery, it is fully controllable and can be disabled. All risk parameters are transparent and adjustable, my favorite set of inputs are included in EA (SETFILES) but you can decide your maximum exposure, recovery levels, and drawdown limits. Nothing is hidden, nothing runs wild. MAX Holding is ENABLED!

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

  • Multi-timeframe signal analysis optimized for M30 charts
  • Detects high-momentum price extensions followed by potential mean reversion
  • Confirms entries using proprietary candle structure analysis and momentum anomaly detection
  • Intelligent filtering avoids low-quality market conditions
  • Built-in Adaptive Recovery System for drawdown management

    • KEY FILTERS & EXECUTION PROTECTION

    Signal Detection

    • Signal Sensitivity: Adjustable trigger threshold for volatility conditions

    • Entry Confirmation: Dual confirmation logic ( ConfirmLevel_A , ConfirmLevel_B )

    • Trend Alignment: Customizable trend filter ( TrendPeriod )

    Momentum & Volatility

    • Momentum Spikes: Proprietary surge detector ( MomentumFactor , MomentumLookback )

    • Daily Range Control: Min/Max range filter ( RangePeriod , RangeMin , RangeMax )

    • Price Zone Filter: Key zone proximity logic ( ZoneLookback , ZoneProximity )

    Risk & Protection

    • Spread Protection: Filters high-spread conditions ( MaxSpreadPips )

    • Holding Time Limit: Auto position handling for swaps ( MaxHoldingHours )

    • Daily DD Cap: Dollar-based loss guard ( MaxAllowedDDDollars )

    • News Block: Optional high-impact news protection ( NewsBlockBefore/AfterHours )

    Profit Management

    • Single Trade TP: Individual take-profit ( SingleTP_Pips )

    • Basket TP: Combined multi-trade TP ( BasketTP_Pips )

    • Any-Profit Mode: Optional instant close on first profit

    Adaptive Recovery

    • Smart Averaging: Intelligent recovery spacing ( BaseRecoveryStep )

    • Adaptive Steps: Progressive distance scaling ( RecoveryAdaptFactor )

    • Recovery Delay: Time gap between rescue entries

    • Lot Scaling: Optional position growth ( ScalingFactor )

    Lot Sizing

    • Fixed Lot: Manual ( BaseLotSize )

    • Auto Lot: Balance-based dynamic sizing ( BalancePerLot )


    ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

     INSTALLATION & SUPPORT

    1. Copy `HAPPY NATION EA.ex4` into: MQL4/Experts/

    2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

    3. Open AUD pair chart (recommended M30) and attach the EA.

    4. Adjust risk parameters and filters to match your broker and risk profile.


     Full support for installation and first configuration

     Help with broker choice, symbol selection and risk settings

     Ongoing improvements focused on stability and drawdown control

