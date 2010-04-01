The Gold Scalper MT4

The Golden Scalper is an intelligent system focused on momentum trading in the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively utilize short-term price explosion moments, providing traders with new profit opportunities.

The core advantage of The Golden Scalper lies in its unique momentum analysis framework. Through precise measurement of price velocity, it can identify true momentum signals in the market, avoiding false signals from lagging indicators. Combined with efficient order management and position optimization strategies, The Golden Scalper strives to achieve stable entry and exit in every favorable market fluctuation, helping you seek consistent trading performance in dynamic markets.

Settings:
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any, recommended M1 or M5
  • Deposit: Minimum $200 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000
  • Account: Choose low spread, ultra-low slippage accounts
How to accurately backtest?
  • Select a minimum deposit of $200
  • Choose any timeframe
  • Customize dates
  • Select "Each tick"
  • Choose a leverage within the recommended range
  • Click "Start Test"
How to use?
  • After purchasing the product, contact me on the MQL5 forum in a timely manner. We will help you with the setup.
  • Add the EA to the chart according to the settings
  • Start automatic trading. It's that simple! (Recommended to use VPS to reduce latency and enable 24-hour trading)

The advanced features of The Golden Scalper:

  The Golden Scalper employs an advanced momentum trading system. Through multi-dimensional analysis of momentum, it precisely captures every valid trading opportunity while avoiding the lag caused by traditional indicators. This improvement delivers excellent trading opportunities and significantly enhances the win rate.

If you have any questions, please contact me on the MQL5 forum.

Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв