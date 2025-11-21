Macd Confirmation Dashboard

This is the MACD Confirmation Dashboard that allows users to find signal across all timeframes where signals agree.  The Dashboard also provides ADR, AWR and AMR to allow its users to know range left for a pair.  The AI Scoring System is currently in its early development and will continue to be updated.  This Dashboard also has a Trade Executor that will Execute trades when signals are received however, this is a separate product and is in development and will begin sale as a compliment to the dashboard.  If you want a early test run, purchase the product and message me.  
