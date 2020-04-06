Crazy Cobra

PARAMETER RECOMMENDATION
Symbol USDCHF
Timeframe H2
Minimum Balance $420
Recommended  $550+
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread
Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)

Hartman Trading Co: https://t.me/+-8Cc5F2r3-thOTVk


Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers:

Upon purchase, please send me a direct message to receive your two bonuses of Premium EA's.

Purchase:
To meet the interests of the buyer and seller, the price increases gradually every 4-9 purchases.

Price Copies left
384 USD 24 / Hours
699 USD 4
1350 USD 4
1850 USD 9
2500 USD 15

CRAZY COBRA EA – Key Features:

1. Capital Protection

  • No high-risk recovery systems.
  • Safe execution on USDCHF.

2. Smart Single-Order Execution

  • Opens only one trade per direction at a time.
  • Trades are triggered by confirmed H2 + structure using your fixed Cobra Base Lot.

3. Transparent Logic

  • Each trade is clearly labeled with BUY/SELL and with Crazy Cobra.
  • Everything is visible directly in your terminal.

      5. Profit & Drawdown Management

      • Auto-closes trades when combined profit turns positive under internal conditions.
      DD protection closes all positions if the configured threshold is hit.
      Deployment Requirements

      Deployment Requirements

      • Timeframe: H2

      • Pairs:  USDCHF

      • Enable Auto-Trading

      • Set your base lot

      • Keep Magic Number unchanged unless running multiple EAs

      Everything is internally calculated — no external indicators required.

      Important Notes Before Purchase 

      • Uses logical exit rules instead of fixed SL on every trade.

      • Does not trade daily — only when structure is clean.

      • Performance should be reviewed monthly; the EA prioritizes stability over perfect back-tests.

      Рекомендуем также
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      Эксперты
      Представляем Neural Bitcoin Impulse - инновационный торговый бот, созданный с использованием технологии обучения нейросети на объёмных массивах рыночных данных. Встроенная математическая модель искусственного интеллекта ищет потенциальный импульс каждого следующего рыночного бара и использует образовавшиеся паттерны дивергенции и конвергенции между прогностическими показателями и ценой для формирования высокоточных разворотных точек открытия торговых позиций. В основе торгового робота лежит ра
      Gecko EA MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      Эксперты
      Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
      Indicement MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.04 (26)
      Эксперты
      Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
      GainX 400 Weltrade
      Angel Torres
      Эксперты
      EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Эксперты
      Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
      Rainbow EA MT5
      Jamal El Alama
      Эксперты
      Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
      MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
      Jumnong Khamngam
      Эксперты
      MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
      FREE
      New Rate MT5
      POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
      Эксперты
      New Rate EA – автоматизация точных прорывов New Rate EA – это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для точного и дисциплинированного использования ежедневных возможностей прорыва. Он торгует только один раз в день , фиксируя определенный внутридневной диапазон и выполняя сделки в точной точке прорыва. Без повторных входов, без чрезмерной торговли, без эмоций. Основанный на проверенной концепции Opening Range Breakout (ORB), New Rate сочетает в себе чистое исполнение, строгий конт
      Gold Quant Ai
      Hizbullah Mangal
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 03 September 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 08 December 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of: Full trade history Drawdown and risk behaviour Growth and consistency Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency. LIMITED LA
      The Bitcoin Reaper
      Profalgo Limited
      3.7 (33)
      Эксперты
      ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
      Trade Extender
      Loncey Duwarkah
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced
      Huu Thuong Nguyen
      Эксперты
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Эксперты
      Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
      Aequitas Arbitrage AI
      Filippo Morleo
      Эксперты
      Aequitas AI - Institutional Triangular Arbitrage Real-Tick Optimized Arbitrage: Engineered to survive and profit where theoretical EAs fail. Launch Promotion   LIMITED OFFER: The current low price is valid ONLY for the first 5 licenses. After the first 5 copies are sold, the price will increase. Subsequently, the price will continue to rise after every 10 sales. Secure your license now before the price adjustment. IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING GUIDE & DATA ANALYSIS Transparency is one of our core va
      TradeForge AlphaGain AI
      Akshay Chunilal Patil
      Эксперты
      AlphaGain AI – Элитная точность в трейдинге с ИИ AlphaGain AI — мощный экспертный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, усиленный искусственным интеллектом и глубоким анализом исторических данных. Предназначен для трейдеров, которые стремятся стабильно получать прибыль, используя машинное обучение и адаптивную логику, подстраивающуюся под рыночные условия. Ключевые особенности: AI‑ядро: на основе свечных форм, зон волатильности и тренд‑логики. Тренирован на более чем 10 летах данных. Умная ст
      Gold Crazy EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Эксперты
      Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
      Outside Day Reversal EA
      Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
      Эксперты
      Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
      FREE
      Mega Spikes Max
      Niccyril Chirindo
      1 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Лучший инструмент для ловли стрелы и ударов шипов, как профессионал !!! Вы хотите стать трейдером с постоянным бумом и крахом Это расширенный индикатор, используемый для предварительного обнаружения всплесков индексов бума и падения. Он предупреждает о входах с высокой вероятностью с удивительной вероятностью успеха. Мы рекомендуем использовать виртуальный частный сервер для круглосуточного получения уведомлений по электронной почте или телефону. Как торговать с Mega Spikes Max 1.4? Когда н
      Exclusive Imperium MT5
      Natalyia Nikitina
      Эксперты
      Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
      Gold Rush Turbo EA
      Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
      Alpha B3 Renko Trader
      Renato Takahashi
      Эксперты
      O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
      Supply Demand Brake Out
      Domantas Juodenis
      Эксперты
      Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
      Gino Renko EA
      Stephane, Andr Valette
      Эксперты
      Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph. The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. Th
      Smart Trade 365
      Xiaoyu Huang
      Эксперты
      Введение Это советник на откат, предназначенный для обнаружения расхождений тренда, что соответствует первому типу точек покупки и продажи в теории «Чжань Чжун Шуо Чань». Благодаря исключительно высокому коэффициенту прибыли этот советник обеспечивает стабильную долгосрочную прибыльность. Он использует динамическую сеточную торговлю, что позволяет легко адаптироваться к различным рыночным условиям. Акционная цена нового советника: 99 долларов США → 149 долларов США. Живой сигнал: https://www.m
      LT Gap EA
      Sie Samuel Roland Youl
      Эксперты
      Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
      Nova AC Trader
      Anita Monus
      Эксперты
      Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
      The Gold Buyer
      Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
      Эксперты
      Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      Эксперты
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (377)
      Эксперты
      Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.72 (36)
      Эксперты
      AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (20)
      Эксперты
      РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Эксперты
      Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      5 (16)
      Эксперты
      Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (87)
      Эксперты
      Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (9)
      Эксперты
      ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.56 (75)
      Эксперты
      Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.84 (83)
      Эксперты
      Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      Эксперты
      Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (6)
      Эксперты
      Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Эксперты
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      5 (13)
      Эксперты
      С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.6 (20)
      Эксперты
      Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
      Argos Rage
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      4.58 (26)
      Эксперты
      Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
      Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.74 (129)
      Эксперты
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (17)
      Эксперты
      BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (88)
      Эксперты
      ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (7)
      Эксперты
      Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Эксперты
      PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (8)
      Эксперты
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Эксперты
      Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
      EA Pips Hunter
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.25 (4)
      Эксперты
      Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (28)
      Эксперты
      ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
      Autorithm AI
      Zaha Feiz
      4.6 (10)
      Эксперты
      Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
      Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
      Anton Zverev
      Эксперты
      Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
      Nano Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (7)
      Эксперты
      Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Quantum MatriX EA
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Эксперты
      Quantum Matri-X EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $350 Recommended $400+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for   GBPUSD / ( British Pound/US Dollar ). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management,
      Lanareud EA
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Эксперты
      Lanareud EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + EURUSD + USDCHF  Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $250 Recommended $300+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Lanareud EA:   A precision-engineered trading system. Pairs:   GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF. Focus:   Smooth execution, accurate trade management, and dynamic risk control. Result:   Reliable, automated performance in all market conditions.  Purchase this EA toda
      Forex Emperor EA
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Эксперты
      INSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe: H1     ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: Hedging & ECN Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $500     MIN LEVERAGE   1:10 No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses. Installation & Setup Receive     .ex5     file after purchase Place file in     MQL5/Experts     folder Restart MT5 platform Drag EA onto chart Configure input parameters carefully Deposit & Account Requirements Minimum lot s
      TronX Q7
      Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
      Эксперты
      TRONX Q7 – Institutional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (M1) TRONX Q7   is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD)   trading on the   M1 timeframe . The system is built on a disciplined technical framework and delivers structured trade execution with a   fixed, user-defined lot size , allowing precise control over market exposure via simple input parameters. The EA operates   independently of news events, economic releases, neural networks, or ext
      Фильтр:
      Нет отзывов
      Ответ на отзыв