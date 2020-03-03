Hedge Martingale Mr M

Hedge Martingale Mr M: The Dynamic Hedging Grid System

Normal Price: ~~USD 1,899~~ INTRODUCTORY DISCOUNT PRICE: USD 999

Hedge Martingale Mr M is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that I engineered to capitalize on price fluctuations using a robust combination of Hedging, Martingale, and Grid strategies. I designed this EA for traders seeking high-potential returns through structured, automated risk management on stable currency pairs.

🧠 Core Strategy: Hedging, Martingale, and Grid Synergy

Hedge Martingale Mr M operates on the principle of Mean Reversion, meaning it thrives in markets where the price tends to return to its average over time.

  1. Proprietary Entry Logic: The EA initiates the trading cycle based on a highly calculated deviation signal. This ensures that the initial trade is only opened when the price has moved significantly away from its recent range, positioning the system for a high-probability reversal.

  2. Adaptive Grid System: If the initial trade moves against the position, the EA uses the Grid mechanism to place subsequent trades. The distance and step increment for these trades are fully customizable and, crucially, are set independently for BUY and SELL directions. This flexibility allows the EA to manage unique volatility profiles for rising versus falling markets.

  3. Separate Martingale Engine: To ensure efficient recovery, the EA incorporates a progressive Martingale money management strategy. It utilizes a powerful lot multiplier that is tracked independently for the BUY and SELL brackets. When a set of positions is closed for profit, the lot size for that specific direction resets, ensuring risk is controlled for the next cycle.

  4. Hedging Protection: The EA is capable of simultaneously running BUY and SELL grids, providing Hedging capability. This intrinsic dual-directional approach helps stabilize equity during ranging movements.

🎯 Exit and Risk Management: My Safety Protocols

The successful operation of a Martingale strategy depends entirely on its exit and risk controls:

  • Bracket Take Profit (TP): The EA calculates the weighted average entry price of all positions within a single bracket (all BUYs or all SELLs). Once the market moves in the favored direction past this average price plus a configurable target, the entire bracket is closed for a profit, freeing up margin and resetting the Martingale lot for that side.

  • Ultimate Money Stop Loss: A non-negotiable safety net. The EA continuously monitors the total floating P/L across all active positions. If the cumulative floating loss hits the user-defined threshold, the EA executes an immediate Close All action, safeguarding the remaining capital and resetting the entire trading system.

📝 Backtest Proven Performance

The performance and stability of Hedge Martingale Mr M have been rigorously tested over a long period:

The provided detailed backtest results span almost 6 years, from 2020 through late 2025, validating the strategy's consistency across various market conditions. The testing was performed using the high-quality tick data environment provided by the Darwinex broker.

🛑 Important Conclusion and Pair Recommendations (Mandatory Reading)

Due to the nature of the Martingale Grid strategy, it requires specific market characteristics and capital management:

  • ✅ Ideal Pairs: I find this EA highly effective on stable, mean-reverting major currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD.

  • ❌ Avoid: I strictly advise against using this EA on highly trending or extremely volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, or any Exotic Pairs.

Trader Alert: Martingale strategies inherently carry high risk. I strongly recommend reviewing the detailed backtest results thoroughly to understand the required equity cushion, particularly the maximal historical drawdown, before deployment.


