Range Bolt MT5

Range Bolt EA is a sophisticated MT5 Expert Advisor that stands out by automating precise, high-probability range breakout trades with advanced customization and risk management features. It detects consolidation periods on custom timeframes and executes pending orders to capture explosive market moves, providing consistent day trading performance without manual input. Its visual tools and flexible strategy options make it uniquely user-friendly and adaptable across various forex pairs and sessions.

General Settings

Range Bolt sets a fixed lot size for consistent, controlled trade volume, with a unique magic number to prevent conflicts with other EAs or manual trades, ensuring smooth portfolio management. This foundational control supports safer, more reliable automation.

Range Definition

Users can define exact hours and minutes for range calculation on any timeframe like M1, providing pinpoint accuracy in detecting consolidation phases. The EA visually highlights the trading range with customizable fill and line colors, and optional vertical and horizontal trend lines in various styles—making market structure clear at a glance.

Trade Type Selection

Range Bolt offers flexible breakout trading modes:

  • Single Directional: Only one breakout direction trades, auto-deleting the opposite pending order after activation.

  • Buy Only: Exclusively places pending Buy Stop orders above the range high.

  • Sell Only: Exclusively places Sell Stop orders below the range low.

  • TRADE_BOTH: Simultaneously sets Buy and Sell Stop orders for capturing breakouts in either direction.

This flexibility allows traders to tailor the EA to diverse market conditions and personal strategies.

Stop Loss Mode

The EA includes intelligent stop loss options:

  • No Stop: No automatic stop loss applied at range boundaries.

  • Use Opposite Low/high: Positions close automatically if the price moves beyond the opposite range boundary, which protects capital without fixed pip stops, adapting dynamically to market structure.

Position Exit Settings

Range Bolt enforces disciplined trading by automatically closing all trades and pending orders at scheduled exit times, ideal for session-based trading approaches such as London or New York sessions. This reduces overnight risk and keeps trading within preferred timeframes.

Trailing Stop Settings

The EA supports straightforward trailing stops that activate after a set profit threshold, moving stop loss incrementally by configured pips on favorable price moves. It intelligently calculates trailing stops based on the weighted average entry price for both single and grid positions, helping to maximize profit capture while protecting gains.

Scaling Settings

Range Bolt uniquely incorporates a safe, flexible grid scaling system:

  • Optional grid orders open at defined spacing from the initial breakout.

  • Lot sizes can progressively increase with a multiplier, capped at a maximum to control exposure.

  • Limits on total grid orders enforce risk controls, avoiding martingale-style overexposure.

This feature helps recover from retracements and capitalize on trending breakouts without excessive risk.

Why Range Bolt Stands Out

Range Bolt EA excels by combining precise range detection, visual clarity, and customizable breakout strategies with professional-grade risk management, including dynamic stop loss, trailing, and grid scaling. Its flexible trade type settings and session-based exit control make it adaptable to varying market conditions and trading preferences. The built-in dashboard enhances user experience by providing real-time account and trade statistics at a glance, making Range Bolt a highly reliable and user-friendly solution in automated range breakout trading.


