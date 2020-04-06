EA EMASignalBuySell
- Эксперты
- Piyachai Lertjuntuek
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 15
📍 Core Logic
This EA combines Arrow Signals with Triple EMA (5, 14, 60) to identify high-probability trade entries:
- Arrow Detection - Scans for signal arrows on chart
- EMA Confirmation - Validates trend using 3 moving averages
- Entry Execution - Opens trade when all conditions align
- Risk Management - Protects position with SL/TP and advanced features
🔄 How It Works
BUY Signal: Arrow ↑ + EMA 5,14 bullish + Price > EMA 60 = BUY
SELL Signal: Arrow ↓ + EMA 5,14 bearish + Price < EMA 60 = SELL
Protection:
- Break Even moves SL to entry when in profit
- Trailing Stop follows price to lock gains
- Daily Target stops EA after reaching goal
🚀 Quick Setup
- Install EA on MT4/MT5
- Attach to chart with arrow indicator already installed
- Configure settings:
- Lot Size (Fixed or Auto)
- Stop Loss / Take Profit (in points)
- Break Even / Trailing Stop levels
- Daily profit target
- Enable Auto Trading button
- Test on Demo minimum 30 days
📊 Key Parameters
|Setting
|Description
|Example
|Lot_Size
|Fixed lot per trade
|0.01
|Auto_Lot
|Enable auto lot calculation
|true/false
|Stop_Loss
|SL distance in points
|4400
|Take_Profit
|TP distance in points
|5000
|Break_Even
|Profit points to move SL
|-
|Trailing_Stop
|Distance for trailing
|-
|Daily_Target
|Stop after profit $
|-
⚠️ Important Notes
Before Live Trading:
- ✅ Backtest on historical data
- ✅ Forward test on demo 30+ days
- ✅ Use proper risk (1-2% per trade)
- ✅ Verify arrow indicator is active
- ✅ Check broker spreads and execution
Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
🔧 Troubleshooting
EA not opening trades?
- Check arrow indicator is working
- Verify Auto Trading is enabled
- Ensure spread is not too wide
- Confirm no existing open orders
Trades closing early?
- Review Break Even settings
- Check Trailing Stop distance
- Verify Daily Target not reached
💡 Recommended: Forex pairs with tight spreads | M15-H1 timeframes