OrderBlockRetest

OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description

OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen.

The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active zones only.

Key Features

  • Automatically detects historical support, resistance, and order block zones

  • Sends real-time alerts when a previously formed level is retested

  • Removes broken or invalid levels to maintain a clear market structure view

  • Helps traders identify high-probability retest setups

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

  • Designed for traders using order block, S/R, and smart money concepts strategies

OrderBlock Retest Alert keeps traders informed about key retest points, providing a clear and dynamic view of the market structure for more precise trading decisions.


