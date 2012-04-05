LVN Crypto BTC Strategy

It is an advanced automated trading bot simulating Volume Profile analysis and CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) to identify optimal entry points. The system is optimized for cryptocurrency markets, especially BTCUSD


The strategy simulate CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) analysis, which tracks the difference between buying and selling pressure at different price levels. When it detects strong aggressive buying or selling at
low-volume zones, it enters a trade.

 

Key Concepts

  • VAH/VAL - Upper and lower boundaries of the 70% volume concentration zone
  • POC - Price level with highest trading volume (Point of Control)
  • LVN - Low Volume Nodes, areas of low price resistance
  • Aggressive Print - Strong volume bursts (buy/sell) signaling institutional activity

Entry Logic

BUY Signal:

  • Price near VAL (lower boundary of value area)
  • Aggressive buying volume detected
  • CVD confirms buying dominance

SELL Signal:

  • Price near VAH (upper boundary of value area)
  • Aggressive selling volume detected
  • CVD confirms selling dominance

Position Management

Multi-Layer Protection System:

  1. Breakeven - Move SL to entry + offset after minimum profit reached
  2. Trailing Stop - Dynamically follow price as profit increases
  3. Emergency SL - Automatically tighten SL when strong opposite M5 movement detected
  4. Daily Close - Close all positions within specified time window (if enabled)

---
  In simple terms: This bot is trying to finds "thin air" price zones where there's little trading activity, waits for strong buying or selling pressure to appear, then jumps in expecting price to move quickly through that

  low-volume zone.


User Input Parameters

Symbol Settings

UseBTCUSD (default: true)

  • Enable/disable trading on BTCUSD
  • Set to  false  to pause trading without removing the EA

Logging and Messages

ShowTradeMessages (default: true)

  • Display trade execution messages (entries, exits, modifications)

ShowTrendMessages (default: true)

  • Display trend analysis and signal detection messages

Risk Management

MaxCapitalRiskPercent (default: 1.0%)

  • Maximum % of account balance risked per single trade
  • Lower value = more conservative
  • Example: 1.0% on $10,000 account = max $100 risk per trade

MaxDailyLosses_CVD (default: 4)

  • Maximum consecutive losing trades allowed per day
  • After hitting this limit, bot stops opening new positions until next day
  • Protects against cascading losses in adverse market conditions

EnableDailyPositionClose (default: true)

  • Automatically close all positions within specified time window
  • Useful for avoiding overnight risk, swap costs or low-liquidity periods

DailyCloseHour (default: 21, range: 0-23)

  • Hour (GMT) when daily position closing starts
  • Example: 21 = 9:00 PM GMT (10:00 PM CET / 11:00 PM CEST)

DailyCloseMinuteStart (default: 45, range: 0-59)

  • Minute when closing window opens
  • Example: 45 = closing can start from 21:45 GMT

DailyCloseMinuteEnd (default: 59, range: 0-59)

  • Minute when closing window ends
  • Example: 59 = closing must complete by 21:59 GMT

CVD Strategy (Main Toggles)

CVD_EnableBUY (default: true)

  • Allow the bot to open BUY positions
  • Set to  false  to trade only SELL signals

CVD_EnableSELL (default: true)

  • Allow the bot to open SELL positions
  • Set to  false  to trade only BUY signals

Session Filtering

LVN_AllowASIAN (default: true)

  • Allow trading during ASIAN session (00:00-08:00 GMT)

LVN_AllowLONDON (default: true)

  • Allow trading during LONDON session (08:00-12:00 GMT)

LVN_AllowOVERLAP (default: true)

  • Allow trading during OVERLAP session (12:00-16:00 GMT)
  • London-NY overlap period (highest volume)

LVN_AllowNY (default: true)

  • Allow trading during NY session (16:00-22:00 GMT)


-----------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: Trading and investing in financial markets involve significant risk. The author and developer of this automated trading bot are not responsible for any financial losses, damages, or other consequences resulting from the use of this product. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use this software at your own risk and discretion.

