Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4

Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values.

On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are fully adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels or enter the number of pips for precise control.


Specifications of the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator

Feature

Details

Category

Trading Tool – Capital & Risk Management

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk & Capital Management

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping, Intraday, Medium-Term, Long-Term

Market

All Markets

 

Overview

The indicator’s management panel provides multiple useful features:

  • Time to next candle: Displays remaining time for the current bar to close.
  • SL Pips: Set the stop loss in pips.
  • Multi-level TP: Configure several take profit levels for more advanced trade management.

 

Indicator Settings

The management panel includes the following options:

  • Light/Dark: Switch between light and dark themes for TP and SL boxes.
  • Time to the next bar: Displays countdown until the next candle.
  • Levels: Configure multi-level take profit targets.
  • SL Pips: Define stop loss in pips.
  • Buy/Sell: Set TP and SL levels for buy and sell trades.
  • Delete: Remove all elements from the chart.
  • Horizontal: Change panel orientation between horizontal and vertical.
  • Rate TXT: Customize the display of TP levels as percentages or labels like TP1, TP2, etc.

Conclusion

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to effectively manage risk and optimize trade outcomes. It automatically calculates the R/R ratio while providing a clear visual representation of TP and SL levels on the chart, helping traders align trade management with their strategy.


