Alpha Cerberus Manager

Overview
Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4.
It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls.
The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls).
It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled).

What the Tool Does
The panel calculates lot size from a chosen risk model (percentage risk or fixed cash risk) and your Stop Loss distance.
It provides on-chart controls for market and pending orders (buy/sell, limit/stop).
After a position is open, it can help manage it with break-even, trailing stop, and partial close rules (optional).
It also includes bulk actions for faster manual risk reduction (close by type/profit state, as enabled).
Validation checks can help reduce common order errors (margin/lot limits/SL-TP distance, depending on broker rules).

Key Features

  • Risk-based lot sizing (risk % or fixed cash risk)

  • On-chart execution controls for market and pending orders

  • Management tools: break-even, trailing stop, partial close (optional)

  • Multi-position handling: select position, close % / close part, move SL/TP

  • Bulk-close actions (all / buys / sells / profitable / losing, if enabled)

  • Optional spread-aware adjustments for SL/TP distance display/handling (as provided)

  • Account info display (balance/equity/free margin, broker limits as available)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
This is a manual tool. Trading decisions remain your responsibility.
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
Risk calculations depend on correct symbol specifications (contract size, tick value, digits) and your Stop Loss input.
Execution results can differ due to spread, slippage, requotes, and broker stop-level rules.
Trailing stop and auto-management features require the terminal to remain running (VPS is optional).
Always test on a demo account before using the tool on a live account.

Inputs
Risk & Sizing

  • Risk mode: percent risk or fixed cash risk

  • Default risk value and calculation settings

  • Lot limits / safety caps (if provided)

Order Placement

  • Default Stop Loss / Take Profit inputs

  • Pending order options (limit/stop handling)

  • Slippage setting (if provided)

Trade Management

  • Break-even settings (trigger/offset, if provided)

  • Trailing stop settings (start/step/distance, if provided)

  • Auto partial close settings (R-multiple trigger and % to close, if provided)

Panel & Display

  • Panel enable/disable and layout options

  • Information display options (account stats, symbol info)

Setup

  1. Install the product in MetaTrader 4 from the Market and restart the terminal if needed.

  2. Open any chart (any symbol/timeframe) and attach Alpha Cerberus Manager.

  3. In the settings window, enable “Allow live trading”. Enable “Allow DLL imports” only if your build specifically requires it.

  4. Confirm the panel is visible and that account/symbol information is updating.

  5. Set your preferred risk mode and default parameters (start conservative).

  6. Test order placement and management features on a demo account first.

Recommended Evaluation
Verify lot sizing matches your expectations by comparing risk %, SL distance, and calculated lot size.
Test market and pending orders on a demo account to confirm broker rules (minimum lot, stop level, fills).
If using trailing stop / partial close automation, keep the terminal running and confirm actions occur as expected.
Try the tool on different symbols to confirm tick value and contract specifications are handled correctly by your broker.
Only use more advanced management options after you understand how they behave in live spreads and volatility.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Works with most brokers and account types supported by MT4.
Attach to one chart per terminal. The panel can manage positions according to its design and your permissions.
Symbol specifications and broker execution rules can affect calculations and order handling.

FAQ
Q: Does the panel trade automatically or generate signals?
A: No. It is a manual panel. You initiate actions and the panel assists with calculations and management.

Q: Can it manage multiple open trades?
A: Yes, it includes tools to select and manage positions (partial close, move SL/TP, bulk actions), depending on your settings.

Q: Why is the calculated lot size different from my expectation?
A: Check symbol contract settings, tick value, SL distance, and whether the broker uses different digits/contract sizes.

Q: Do trailing stop and auto partial close work if MT4 is closed?
A: No. These functions require the terminal to be running.

Q: Do I need “Allow DLL imports”?
A: Only enable it if your build requires it. If not required, keep it disabled.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Version history is available in the Market “Versions” tab.


