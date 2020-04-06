🚀 Bands Breakout EA: Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential! 🌟

This powerful Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. It's built for traders who want to capture significant moves while keeping risk under tight control.

✨ Key Advantages & Features

Gold Trading Powerhouse: This EA is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Intelligent Money Management: The EA doesn't rely on risky strategies like Martingale or Grid . Instead, it features a probability-based lot sizing system, dynamically adjusting trade size based on the quality of the signal. Higher probability = potentially higher return (or controlled risk)!

Advanced Risk Control: Protect your capital with the Daily Cut Loss feature, ensuring you never risk more than you're comfortable losing in a single day.

Dynamic Profit Protection: Benefit from an innovative ATR Trailing Stop that automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor, protecting gains against sudden market reversals.

Volatility Filter: Trade smarter, not harder. The EA uses an ATR-based volatility check to ensure it only enters trades when the market has sufficient momentum, avoiding choppy, low-probability conditions.

Long-Term Trend Confirmation: A higher timeframe EMA filter (set to D1 by default) ensures that trades align with the major trend, significantly increasing the probability of success.

Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, assistance is available for setup and questions about settings.



⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs)

The Bands Breakout EA gives you full control through easily adjustable parameters:

Risk Percentage: Set the maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade (use 0 to disable dynamic lot sizing).

Lots: Fixed Lot Size (used if Risk Percentage is 0).

StartHour / EndHour: Define a specific time window for trading activity.

ATR Period / ATR Threshold: Used to filter out low-volatility periods.

magicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the long-term trend filter.

Daily Cut Loss Percentage: Maximum permissible daily equity loss (stops trading for the day when reached).

BB_Period / BB_Deviation: Settings for the core Bollinger Bands logic.

EMA_Period: Period for the EMA used in the Band Breakout signal.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic Trailing Stop.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Profit multiplier to activate the Trailing Stop.

DayRange: Number of past days used to calculate the Take Profit level.

