EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System is an automated breakout strategy designed to capture explosive moves after periods of consolidation. It combines pure price action breakouts with the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) as a momentum filter, helping the EA focus on strong, directional moves and avoid many false breakouts that occur in flat markets.

The EA continuously scans the chart for tight ranges and key breakout levels. When price starts to expand away from that range, the PPO confirms momentum in the same direction. Only when both conditions align does the system look for an entry, with predefined stop loss and take profit levels so that every trade has clear risk and a realistic profit target.

BREAKOUT(PPO) is not a scalper that needs ultra-low spreads or milliseconds execution. It is designed for structured breakout setups with a favourable risk to reward profile. You are in control of the key parameters: risk per trade, maximum number of open positions, trading hours and filters that allow you to adapt the behaviour of the EA to your broker and your own risk profile.

You can use BREAKOUT(PPO) on Forex, indices or metals and across different timeframes. I recommend starting on liquid symbols and intraday timeframes, then fine-tuning your settings in the Strategy Tester before going live. Begin with conservative risk, monitor how the EA behaves in different market phases (trending, ranging, high volatility) and only then gradually increase your position size if you are satisfied with the performance.

The EA is built for traders who like clean, rule-based breakout logic with a momentum confirmation layer and transparent risk management. Attach it to your preferred instruments, load your settings, let it do the monitoring work for you and focus on supervising the statistics and making data-driven decisions.