Aladdin trend EA

Aladdin : trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/

Aladdin is a trend-following trading strategy focused on relative outperformance, it is designed to capture prolonged trends in the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.

It exploits long-term directional moves—whether bullish or bearish—to generate durable outperformance across full market cycles.

Adaptive. Robust.





⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 1 hour – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone

⚠️ To prevent the “Insufficient result from Slow MA” error, make sure you’ve opened a Daily (D1) chart of the Nasdaq-100 symbol in MT5 so it can download enough historical data to calculate the long-term moving average

⚠️ Performances presented are for futures contrat (no overnight SWAP and no overngiht closing), set “overnight closing = true” to close positions overnight and avoid SWAP fees if you wish

⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)