Unstoppable Signals EA

🚀 Unleash Your Trading Potential with UNSTOPPABLE SIGNAL EA! 💰

Are you ready to transform your Gold Trading experience? The Unstoppable Signals EA is a robust, automated trading solution designed to give you a definitive edge in the volatile XAUUSD market!

Forget the stress of constant monitoring and emotional decision-making. This Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a powerful, multi-indicator strategy combining Bollinger Bands (BB), Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to pinpoint high-probability trading entries.

✨ Key Features & Advantages That Set Us Apart:

  • Gold-Optimized Strategy: The EA has been meticulously pre-optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. It's ready-to-use—just attach it to your chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

  • Intelligent Risk Management: Protect your capital with an advanced money management system. The EA calculates lot size based on a Risk Percentage and even scales it with the calculated entry probability, ensuring controlled, smart position sizing.

  • Capital Protection: Includes a crucial Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature to automatically halt trading and close all positions if your daily drawdown limit is breached, locking in a manageable loss and protecting your overall account.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Benefit from a sophisticated ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates once a minimum profit level is reached. This helps secure profits as the price moves in your favor while letting the trade run for maximum gains.

  • Trend Confirmation: Utilizes an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Trend Filter on a higher timeframe (Daily by default) to ensure the EA only takes trades aligned with the major market trend, significantly improving signal quality.

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Trade with confidence! The Unstoppable Signals EA does NOT use high-risk techniques like Martingale or Grid trading. It focuses on single-position, high-quality entries.

  • Volatility Filter: It checks the market's Average True Range (ATR) to ensure that trading only occurs during periods of sufficient volatility, avoiding flat, unprofitable market conditions.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Customizable Input Parameters

The Unstoppable Signals EA offers full customization to match your personal risk tolerance and trading style:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (set to 0 to use fixed Lots).

  • Lots: Fixed lot size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred daily trading window.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Settings for the volatility filter.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Period and Timeframe for the higher-timeframe trend filter.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum allowable percentage loss from the starting daily balance.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings to control how the trailing stop moves.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: ATR multiplier to determine the minimum profit level before the trailing stop is activated.

  • DayRange: Number of Daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit target based on daily range.

  • BBPeriod / BBDeviation: Period and Deviation for the Bollinger Bands component.

  • FastEMA / SlowEMA / SignalPeriod: Settings for the MACD component of the signal.

Don't let market opportunities slip away!

The Unstoppable Signals EA provides the discipline, power, and protection you need for a more successful and less stressful gold trading journey.

Click to download now and attach this powerful, optimized EA to your chart!


