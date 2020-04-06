Trend Hunter Ultimate EA

🚀 Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with Trend Hunter Ultimate EA! 🚀

Are you ready to stop guessing and start dominating the Gold market?

The Trend Hunter Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful, ready-to-use automated system designed specifically to capture significant trends in XAU/USD (Gold). Forget complex manual analysis—this EA brings professional-grade strategy, precise risk management, and intelligent trade execution directly to your MetaTrader 4.

It’s not just an EA; it’s your personal, full-time Trend Hunter that only trades when the odds are stacked in your favor!

Key Advantages & Powerful Features

  • Gold-Optimized Strategy: This EA is pre-optimized and ready-to-use for Gold (XAU/USD) trading on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

  • Pure Trend-Following: The core logic is built on the robust Trend Hunter System, combining multiple EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) for strong trend filtering and Stochastic Oscillator for precise momentum-based entry signals.

  • Intelligent Risk Management: Trade with confidence! The EA features a dynamic, probability-based lot sizing model that scales your trade size based on the strength of the signal, ensuring you never risk more than you’re comfortable with.

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Protect your capital with the built-in Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature. If your account equity falls below your predefined limit, all open positions are closed, and trading is paused for the day, preventing catastrophic losses.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Secure your profits automatically. Once a trade moves favorably, the EA activates a smart ATR (Average True Range) Trailing Stop, which is moved aggressively using an ATR Multiplier to lock in gains as the price moves.

  • Safe & Ethical Trading: You can trust the strategy. The Trend Hunter Ultimate EA DOES NOT use risky strategies like Martingale or Grid trading. It is built on a direct, logic-based entry and exit system.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Customization Parameters: Control at Your Fingertips

While the EA is ready to go, you have full control to fine-tune the strategy to your specific risk tolerance and trading style through these easy-to-understand input parameters:

  • RiskPercentage : Sets the percentage of equity to risk per trade (if set to 0, Lots is used).

  • Lots : Sets a fixed lot size for trading (only used if RiskPercentage is 0).

  • StartHour & EndHour : Defines the server hours during which the EA is allowed to place new trades.

  • ATRPeriod & ATRThreshold : Used to filter out periods of very low volatility, ensuring the EA only trades in a healthy market environment.

  • EMAPeriod & EMA_Timeframe : The higher timeframe EMA (e.g., Daily, or D1) used as a Trend Filter, ensuring trades align with the dominant long-term direction.

  • DailyCutLossPercent : Your percentage limit for maximum daily loss before trading is stopped.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period & ATR_Trailing_Multiplier : Used to define the aggressiveness of the trailing stop loss.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier : The profit distance (as a multiple of ATR) required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • FastEMA & SlowEMA : The two Exponential Moving Averages (e.g., 50 and 200) used for the main trend and crossover signals.

  • StochasticPeriod , KPeriod , DPeriod : The settings for the Stochastic Oscillator used for precise entry timing.

📥 Download Now and Transform Your Trading!

Stop manually chasing Gold trends and let technology do the heavy lifting. The Trend Hunter Ultimate EA is your ticket to a more disciplined, profitable, and automated trading experience.

Download the EA, attach it to your Gold M5 chart, and let the Trend Hunting begin!

Would you like to know more about how the Trend Hunter System uses the EMAs and Stochastic Oscillator to generate signals?


