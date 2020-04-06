Intra Flow EA

IntraFlow : trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/ 

IntraFlow is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture short-term opportunities on the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.

It aims to capitalize on intraday momentum and rapidly adapt to the market’s direction, with risk management calibrated to current volatility.

Reactive. Precise.


⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100  timeframe 1 minute – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone

⚠️ Add the SP500 symbol from your broker to your watchlist, set the robot to the SP500 symbol name, and set "enable SP500 condition = true"

⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)

