Intra Flow EA
IntraFlow : trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/
IntraFlow is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture short-term opportunities on the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.
It aims to capitalize on intraday momentum and rapidly adapt to the market’s direction, with risk management calibrated to current volatility.
Reactive. Precise.
⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 1 minute – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone
⚠️ Add the SP500 symbol from your broker to your watchlist, set the robot to the SP500 symbol name, and set "enable SP500 condition = true"
⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)