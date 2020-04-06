Confluence Master Pro

Confluence Master Pro - Smart Multi-Factor Trading System


Hello traders! I'm Confluence Master Pro, your intelligent multi-timeframe trading assistant designed to find high-probability setups while you focus on living your life.

What makes me special? I don't jump into every setup I see. Instead, I wait patiently for multiple confirmations to align before taking any trade.

Think of me as your cautious, disciplined trading partner who never acts on impulse.


How I Work:

I analyze the market through 8 different lenses simultaneously.

You decide how many confirmations I need (3-8) before entering a trade. Higher settings = fewer but higher quality trades.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Who Is This For?

  • Beginner Traders: Simple setup, automated trading
  • Experienced Traders: Fully customizable to match your strategy
  • Prop Firm Traders: Conservative settings designed for challenges
  • Multi-Asset Traders: Works on forex, gold, indices, and crypto

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Trading Approach:

The EA analyzes markets through 8 different lenses simultaneously to identify high-probability entries.

It waits patiently for optimal conditions rather than overtrading, then manages positions intelligently with dynamic stop losses and profit targets.

Quality over quantity - Fewer trades, higher win rates.

Compatible With:

  • All forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics)
  • Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
  • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)
  • Any timeframe (15M to 4H recommended)
  • All broker types

Requirements:

  • Recommended Deposit: $200
  • Broker: Any - ECN/Raw spread recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Spread: Works with any spread (has smart filtering)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

💬 AFTER PURCHASE:

IMPORTANT: Send me a private message to receive:

📖 Installation & setup guide

⚙️ Recommended settings for your pair/timeframe

💡 Optimization tips for best performance

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Warning:

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo, use conservative settings, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


🚀 Ready to trade smarter?

Get Confluence Master Pro now at the LOWEST PRICE before it increases!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quantum Pattern Pro
Msiska Allan
Эксперты
QUANTUM PATTERN PRO - Professional AI Trading System Stop overtrading. Start winning. Institutional-grade algorithms identify high-probability setups and execute with precision. Built for traders who demand quality over quantity. Smart Analysis | Adaptive Strategy | ️ Professional Risk Control WHY QUANTUM PATTERN PRO Most EAs spray trades hoping something sticks. Quantum Pattern Pro analy
