Crazy Whale

CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend.



💥 Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale

  • Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically.
    You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts.

  • Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd.

  • Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size.

  • Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch it swim.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: US30 (Main Dow Jones) /DJ30.r / US100 / US500

  • Timeframes: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: **$10,000** is recommended to support potential drawdowns and maintain trade stability.

  • Deposit: High RisK Trading $1,000

  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum (1:500 ideal)

  • Broker: Hedge account type, work with any broker (auto-scaled quotes)

  • VPS: Strongly recommended (24/7 uptime)

🚀 Quick Launch

  1. Attach Crazy Whale to your US30 M15 chart.

  2. Set your risk per trade%, default setting are perfect results.

