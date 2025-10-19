GoldGuard EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping

GoldGuard EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.

It uses advanced price action, volatility breakout, and dynamic risk management algorithms to capture short-term intraday movements in the Gold market.

This EA focuses on consistency, precision, and capital protection, offering traders a disciplined approach to automated trading in high-volatility conditions.

Key Features

Fully automated scalping system – trades without manual intervention

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs

Integrated news and spread filters to avoid unstable market periods

Compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and others)

Targets steady growth with controlled drawdown

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN or RAW spread

Minimum Deposit: $1000 or equivalent cent account

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Recommended (low-latency server preferred)

Strategy Overview

GoldGuard EA identifies short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-trends during the London and New York trading sessions.

It aims to secure small but consistent profits using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring stable long-term performance.

The system automatically adapts to changing market volatility, maintaining efficiency in both ranging and trending conditions.

Why Choose GoldGuard EA

Proven and tested Gold scalping logic

AI-assisted price action detection system

Built-in capital and risk management

Easy installation and beginner-friendly interface

Lifetime updates and developer support



