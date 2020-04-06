HalcyonFX MT5

This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement.

Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results.

Free for a limited time only!

Important note for backtesting: Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable Set Base Lot automatically = true in the expert settings, otherwise a fixed lot size of 0.01 will be used.

Check out the performance of our official monitoring signal

When it comes to choosing investment opportunities you usually have to make sacrifices. Either you opt for conservative approaches promising high degrees of security but barely yielding any return, or you aim for quick profits while running the risk of losing your entire investment sooner or later. With HalcyonFX we have managed to strike the perfect balance between profitability and long-term stability. HalcyonFX has the ability to consistently achieve profits that actually make a difference. Even though, of course, there can never be absolute certainty for future success, we have been observing a considerable growth rate so far that remained exceptionally steady throughout the years. So if you are looking to create an additional source of income or finally want to see your savings grow for real, HalcyonFX is the right choice for you.

HalcyonFX’s unique trade management strategy consists of multiple levels of smart adaptive algorithms that complement each other seamlessly enabling the system to adjust to any market situation. An intelligent entry detection system reliably searches for effective market entries while a resolute multi-stage risk management approach ensures the risks your investment is exposed to are at all times limited through active mitigation. Financial markets are a complex game of data and numbers. Who is to make sense of it all and see through the intricate entanglement of global market dynamics if not computer algorithms? With the help of HalcyonFX you can keep pace with the largest financial markets in the world and finally trade with confidence while keeping your mind at peace.


The Strategy

Following the trend:

Trading against the trend is rarely advisable which is why HalcyonFX constantly analyzes the current trend direction and strength. HalcyonFX finds smart entries based on temporary setbacks within ongoing trends in order to maximize profits and minimize the risk of hitting a dead end. In case of a trend reversal, HalcyonFX can quickly adapt and has numerous other techniques in its arsenal to deal with changing conditions. Making the right choices at the right times is not easy. HalcyonFX reads the market through an objective lens and sees things none of us would have ever noticed. Never worry about missing a trade again, let HalcyonFX’s intelligent entry detection engine find and execute opportune trades for you - even when you sleep. Additionally, if you like to take matters into your own hands you can always open new positions yourself or through other trading bots and have HalcyonFX mange them using its unique trade management system.

Securing profits:

Nothing hurts more than seeing nice green numbers on your open trades only for them to turn red a day later. That is why HalcyonFX secures its profitable trades with a trailing stoploss making sure those beautiful gains do not slip through your fingers due to sudden market reversals. HalcyonFX always stays vigilant in order to catch your profits before they fall back down again. But sometimes losing small is just as important as winning big, even if it does not feel equally rewarding. Still, in trading you cannot always make the correct predictions so even more importance falls on the way you handle being incorrect. HalcyonFX constantly evaluates the market and swiftly adjusts takeprofit and stoploss levels based on how the price develops so you can relax and focus your mind on more important things. Alternatively, in case you have very specific expectations regarding closing levels, you can easily define fixed takeprofit and stoploss levels yourself so that HalcyonFX always trades with exactly as much risk as you are comfortable with.

Recovering losses:

Financial markets do not always behave as anticipated and so what once looked like a promising trade can suddenly turn into a lone castaway. Sometimes your best option in such cases is to simply take the hit and try again. However, patience and smart trading usually pay off much more. HalcyonFX sends aid to your losing trades and supports them with more favorable ones in order to counterbalance their weight. HalcyonFX constantly looks for pullback opportunities and utilizes winning trades in order to reduce the volume of losing trades and thus recover unfavorable entries. Unlike traditional averaging strategies that blindly double-down on their failed entries until they run out of equity, HalcyonFX smartly detects pullbacks across all assets and consistently chips away at losing positions until they are equalized. Never fall victim to irrational decisions based on fear or hope again, let HalcyonFX manage and recover your trades for you. Nevertheless, should you like to take action yourself, you always have to option to open and close trades as you like.


Parameters

Most of HalcyonFX's settings are managed in real-time through an interactive panel. However, some basic functionality parameters are only available in the expert options:

  • Maximum allowed Spread (default 20): Here you can set the maximum spread HalcyonFX should accept when trading. The higher the spread is the harder it is for a position to become profitable. Especially during the night spreads can temporarily explode which is why it is always recommended to limit the maximum spread. If you are using a broker with high average spreads you might want to increase the limit here in order to increase the trade frequency.

  • Set Base Lot automatically (default false): If you enable this option HalcyonFX will automatically calculate lot sizes depending on your account balance according to the formula “account balance / 100000”. This corresponds to our general recommendation and leads to a lot size of 0.01 for every 1000€/$1000 in your account. Enabling this option overrides the lot size input from the panel. This option is especially useful in backtesting as you cannot access the panel to set the desired lot size like you would in live trading.

  • Manage Trades opened by Others (default false): If you want to choose trade entries yourself or through another trading bot but would still like HalcyonFX to manage your positions once they are opened you can enable this option. Setting this option to true will broaden the scope of the HalcyonFX instance to watch all open positions for its specific symbol. That means HalcyonFX will apply its trade management techniques like dynamic takeprofit, dynamic stoploss, averaging and deescalation, to all positions, no matter who opened them.

  • Close Trades when Trend reverses (default false): By enabling this option you instrcut HalcyonFX to limit losses by closing bad positions that go against the recent price trend. This behavior may result in some bigger losses from time to time but ensures losses are not dragged along for too long until they become impossible to handle. If you set this option to false losing trades will only be managed through stoploss. In our reference accounts we have this option disabled, but please be aware that in this case you should always closely monitor losing trades yourself.

  • Static TP in Currency per Lot (default 0): This is the takeprofit that is applied to all trades by default. The actual takepofit can be adjusted by HalcyonFX dynamicall if you enable to corresponding function in the panel. The value entered here is in relation to a base volume of one lot and is scaled up or down depending on the base lot of your trades (that is the initial volume of the first trade of a series - the size you set in the panel). So if you trade with a volume of 0.01 lot the takeprofit applied by HalcyonFX will be 0.01 x the value you entered. In case of the default value it will be 0.01 x 100 = 1 ($ or € depending on your account currency). 0 means no static takeprofit is used (dynamic takeprofit will still be applied).

  • Static SL in Currency per Lot (default 0): Analogous to the previous setting but referring to the default stoploss initially applied to all trades. 0 means no static stoploss is used (dynamic stoploss will still be applied).


