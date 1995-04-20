Absolute Edge Reversal

Get ready to transform your trading with Absolute Edge Reversal! 🚀 This smart indicator is your new secret weapon for spotting high-probability entry and exit points right on your chart. Forget complex, cluttered analysis—we cut straight to the signal so you can act fast and trade with confidence.

Why You Need Absolute Edge Reversal

Absolute Edge Reversal isn't just another signal line; it's a dynamic momentum system designed for precision. It combines multiple strength calculations with trend filtering to give you the most reliable reversal alerts possible.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Pinpoint Reversal Signals: Get clear BUY (up-arrow) and SELL (down-arrow) signals directly on your chart, marking potential price pivots with incredible accuracy. This eliminates guesswork and helps you catch the market turn.

  • Built-in Trend Confirmation (The "Edge"): The indicator features an integrated EMA 200 Filter. This powerful feature ensures you only take trades that align with the major market trend, dramatically reducing false signals and keeping you on the right side of the market.

  • Absolute Momentum Strength: It uses a sophisticated custom momentum calculation that tracks the genuine power of Bulls versus Bears. The signal is only generated when one side is strong enough to cross its own signal line and the opposing strength line, giving you a strong conviction in the move.

  • Stay Informed, Always: Never miss a setup! The indicator provides multiple alert options, including Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Notifications, and Email, ensuring you're instantly notified of a new high-probability trade.

  • Clear Visual Dashboard: A dedicated text panel on your chart provides an at-a-glance summary of the current SIGNAL, MOMENTUM TREND, and OVERALL TREND, keeping your analysis clean and focused.

  • Also available in EA format. Download here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157970

Take Control of Your Trading: Download Now!

Stop chasing the market and start anticipating its moves. Absolute Edge Reversal gives you the clarity, strength confirmation, and trend alignment you need to trade with an absolute edge.

🔥 Click the Download Button and Start Trading Smarter Today! 🔥

Indicator Parameters

Customize the indicator to perfectly fit your trading style.

  • AbeLength: Defines the period for the core Absolute Strength calculation.

  • AbeSmooth: The period used to smooth the calculated strength lines.

  • AbeSignal: The period for calculating the signal line, acting as a trigger sensitivity control.

  • AbeMA_method: Selects the Moving Average method (e.g., Simple, Exponential, Linear Weighted) for all internal calculations.

  • AbeMA_Price: Determines the price (e.g., Close, High, Low) used in the momentum calculation.

  • UseEMAFilter: A simple switch to turn the powerful EMA 200 Trend Filter on or off.

  • EMAPeriod: The period for the main trend filter Moving Average (default is 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: The price used to calculate the trend filter EMA.

  • EnableNotify / SendAlert / SendApp / SendEmail: Toggles for the different notification types.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Sets a minimum time delay between new alerts to avoid notification spam.

  • ArrowOffset: Controls the distance between the signal arrow and the candlestick for optimal viewing.

  • Shift: Allows you to shift the signal arrows horizontally on the chart.

Empower Your Decision-Making

For maximum results and complete market mastery, combine Absolute Edge Reversal with these additional, powerful indicators. By using these tools together, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.


