Velocity Crossover

Conquer the Market with Velocity Crossover!

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. The Velocity Crossover indicator is your powerful tool to pinpoint high-probability entries and exits, combining the best of Moving Averages (MA) and MACD momentum into crystal-clear trading signals.

This isn't just another average indicator; it's a smart confirmation engine. It waits for the price to cross a key MA and then cross-references that movement with the powerful shift in the MACD's momentum. The result? Clean, validated buy and sell arrows displayed right on your chart, so you never miss a confirmed move.

Key Features and Trading Advantages:

  • Dual Confirmation Signals: Get superior accuracy by requiring a crossover of the price over the MA AND a concurrent momentum confirmation from the MACD. This cuts out noise and reduces false signals.

  • Visual Arrow Alerts: Instantly see where the action is with non-repainting Buy (White) and Sell (Red) arrows placed clearly on the chart.

  • Built-in Trend Filter: Activate the optional EMA 200 Filter to ensure your signals align with the major trend. Only take Buys when the price is above the 200 EMA and Sells when it's below, dramatically improving signal quality.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup, even when you're away from your screen. The indicator offers Alerts, Email, and Push Notifications (SendApp) directly to your mobile device.

  • Adjustable Sensitivity: Customize the core MA and MACD parameters to perfectly suit your trading style and the specific market conditions.

  • Informative Display: A detailed info panel on your chart provides an at-a-glance summary of the current MA position, MACD status, and the most recent signal.

Velocity Crossover Parameters: Your Customizable Edge

Tailor the indicator to your precise strategy with these simple inputs:

  • MA_Period: Sets the period for the core Exponential Moving Average (default 20).

  • FastEMA: The fast-period setting for the MACD calculation (default 12).

  • SlowEMA: The slow-period setting for the MACD calculation (default 26).

  • SignalPeriod: The signal line period for the MACD calculation (default 9).

  • UseEMAFilter: A simple switch to turn the powerful EMA 200 filter ON or OFF.

  • EMAPeriod: The period for the main trend filter EMA (default 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: The price used to calculate the EMA filter (default PRICE_CLOSE).

  • EnableNotify: Master switch to activate all alerting functions.

  • SendAlert/SendApp/SendEmail: Individual toggles for on-screen pop-ups, mobile notifications, and email alerts.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents alert spam by setting a minimum time delay between new signals (default 60 seconds).

  • ArrowOffset: Controls the distance between the signal arrow and the candlestick (default 10).

  • Shift: Allows you to shift the entire indicator output forward or backward on the chart (default 0).

Empower Your Decision-Making:

Maximize the results from Velocity Crossover by integrating powerful market analysis tools. Combining its precise signals with advanced concepts like support/resistance and auto-trend detection will take your trading to the next level.

Use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Ready to transform your trading analysis from complicated to clear? Download the Velocity Crossover today and start seeing the confirmed signals that matter!


