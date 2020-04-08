The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness.

Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum shifts align with volatility contraction or expansion. The system filters noise by examining recent price behavior to validate each signal, ensuring that arrows appear only under consistent multi-bar confirmation conditions.

In addition to on-chart visualization, Cobra Arrow supports fully configurable alerts (sound, message, email, and push), enabling real-time trade monitoring without constant screen presence. Designed for intraday and swing traders alike, it offers clarity, discipline, and tactical precision without revealing its underlying proprietary logic.