SR Sniper

Stop Guessing, Start Sniping: Introducing SR Sniper!

Tired of entry points that seem random? The SR Sniper indicator is your new essential tool for finding high-probability trades with surgical precision. It's designed to cut through the market noise, giving you clear Buy and Sell signals right at the most critical price zones.

This powerful indicator combines the dynamic analysis of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with automatic Support and Resistance (S/R) detection—and then filters everything with a long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for maximum confidence. SR Sniper Also available in EA format. Link Download https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155885

Key Advantages You'll Love

  • Pinpoint Entries: Get clear Buy and Sell arrows exactly where price is bouncing off Support or Resistance, allowing you to enter trades with superior risk-reward ratios.

  • Trend Confirmation Built-in: Use the optional EMA 200 Filter to ensure your reversals are trading with the major trend, drastically reducing false signals and improving your success rate.

  • No More Confusion: Stop manually drawing S/R lines! The indicator automatically identifies potential reversal zones based on recent price action.

  • Actionable Alerts: Never miss a perfect setup again. Get instant pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, and emails as soon as a new high-probability signal is confirmed.

Unlock Its Full Power: Customizable Parameters

The SR Sniper is ready to go out of the box, but you can easily fine-tune it to match your favorite trading style and time frame:

  • CCIPeriod (Default: 50): Adjusts the sensitivity of the CCI.

  • SRLookback (Default: 20): Determines how many previous bars are used to identify the nearest Support and Resistance levels.

  • UseEMAFilter (Default: True): Toggle the EMA 200 trend filter on or off.

  • EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Sets the period for the trend-defining Exponential Moving Average.

  • EMAAppliedPrice (Default: PRICE_CLOSE): Selects which price point (Close, Open, High, etc.) the EMA calculation should use.

  • EnableNotify (Default: True): Master switch for all alerting features.

  • SendAlert (Default: True): Enables the traditional pop-up platform alert.

  • SendApp (Default: True): Enables push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app.

  • SendEmail (Default: False): Enables email notifications.

  • AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Prevents spamming by setting a minimum time delay between alerts.

  • ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts the distance of the Buy/Sell arrow from the candle's High or Low.

  • Shift (Default: 0): Shifts the indicator plot to the left or right.

Don't Trade Blindly Anymore—Download SR Sniper Today!

Take control of your entries, confirm your trends, and trade with the confidence of a professional. SR Sniper makes advanced technical analysis simple and delivers clear, actionable signals directly to your chart.

Click Download Now and start identifying those high-probability market turns!

Empower Your Decision-Making:

For maximum results, use additional indicators to confirm and maximize your strategy:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.


