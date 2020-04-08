Everyday Easy Scalping Gold With Box Signal

❌ Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again?
❌ Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT?
❌ Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING?


✅ Don’t worry. I’m a REAL FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully become a full-time trader.

 STOP WASTING time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record!

✅ Start today with the Easy30 Indicator — developed and used by me personally, already PROVEN BY MANY ETSY BUYERS WHO ARE NOW CONSOSTENTLY PROFITABLE AND WITHDRAWING🔥🔥🔥


==============
INTRODUCING:

EASY 30 - 100 PIPS DAILY WITH ENTRY BOX (Non Repaint!)🔥🔥🔥
Updated for 2025 Market Condition👍👍👍
Now is V6

=============
⭐ 5 STAR Customer Services
⭐ 5 STAR After sales service
⭐ 5 STAR Easiest Entry Tips will be given after purchased!
⭐ 5 STAR 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗕𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗧𝗦𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗬𝗘𝗥

⭐ I am a 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥 & 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 and look at our feedback and sales volume!
✅FREE UPDATE ON NEWER VERSION for our buyer ONLY!!
✅FREE UPDATE ON PROVEN SECRET SOP STRATEGY PDF for our buyer ONLY!
✅FREE SUPPORT FROM ME AS I AM A TRADER MYSELF!


Proven and Profitable SOP guideline for entry, take profit and stop loss.
No guessing work. Just follow the SOP rules described on the SOP pdf.

✅ Easy to understand
✅ Non Repaint Indicator
✅ Updated for 2025 Market Conditions
✅ Can be used on Prop Firm broker
✅ Use Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5 or more

✅ Designed by a real trader for real results.
======================
BEST TIME FRAME ENTRY:
======================

XAUUSD GOLD - M5 and M15 as TF entry. H1 and H4 as bigger TF trend reference.


=======================
SIMPLIFIED ENTRY RULES:
=======================

Green Box - Buy trend
Red Box - Sell trend

Entry at first box after color change.
For example.

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box.
==========================
HIGH WINNING ENTRY RULES:

==========================
Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Red Box.

Details of this strategy will be shared on the SOP pdf along with the indicator files.
✅ 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨'𝗟𝗟 𝗚𝗘𝗧

- Non-Repaint Buy/Sell Box Signals Indicator
- Buy when the first green box appears
- Sell when the first red box appears
- SL/TP rules with a proven more than 1:1.5 RR strategy
- Exclusive SOP PDF
- Includes secret advanced strategies to pass prop firm challenges
- Simplified rules for consistent execution
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Stay ahead with market-adaptive versions
- 1x License Activation

- Works on MT4 or MT5 (PC, Laptop, VPS)


💡 𝗪𝗛𝗬 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗧

- Easy 30–100 pips daily with Gold XAUUSD
- Proven results from Etsy buyers
- Fast support from a fellow trader

- Designed to help you pass FTMO, FundedNext, and other top firms


🎯 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦

Whether you're struggling with consistency or tired of blowing challenges, this indicator gives you a structured edge. No fluff—just a clean system that works.


Рекомендуем также
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Индикаторы
Индикатор VR Grid разработан для создания графической сетки с настройками, определяемыми пользователем. В отличие от стандартной сетки VR Grid используется для построения круглых уровней . В зависимости от выбора пользователя, шаг между круглыми уровнями может быть произвольным. Кроме того, в отличие от других индикаторов и утилит, VR Grid сохраняет положение сетки даже при изменении временного периода или перезагрузке терминала. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, мо
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Индикаторы
Haven Volume Profile - это многофункциональный индикатор для анализа объемного профиля, который помогает определять ключевые ценовые уровни на основе распределения объема торгов. Он предназначен для профессиональных трейдеров, желающих более точно понимать рынок и выявлять важные точки для входа и выхода из сделок. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные возможности: Расчет Point of Control (POC) - уровня максимальной торговой активности, который позволяет выявить наиболее ликвидные уровни Определени
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор вычисляет профиль объёма и выставляет метки, соответствующие уровням VAL, VAH и POC, для каждой свечи индивидуально. Особенности работы индикатора Индикатор работает на периодах от M3 до MN, но для вычислений использует исторические данные меньших периодов: M1 - для периодов от M3 до H1, M5 - для периодов от H2 до H12, M30 - для периода D1, H4 - для периода W1, D1 - для периода MN. Цвет и положение меток VAL, VAH и POC на текущей свече считаются корректными только по времени близкому
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Индикаторы
Buyer Seller Arrows – Торгуй с уверенностью! Открой для себя революционный инструмент для визуального анализа силы покупателей и продавцов на всех таймфреймах – от M1 до MN1. Этот индикатор даёт мгновенное представление о рыночной динамике с помощью цветных процентов и стрелок. Основные функции: Зелёные стрелки вверх = доминирование покупателей Красные стрелки вниз = доминирование продавцов Процентная сила для каждого таймфрейма (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Цветовое кодирование
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Индикаторы
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Индикаторы
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Volume Magic MT5
Denys Babiak
Индикаторы
Описание Volume Magic - это индикатор, который показывает значение относительного объема в сочетании с направлением текущего тренда. Отношение текущего объема к среднему объему за определенный период отображается в нижнем окне в виде осциллятора. Направление текущего тренда отображается в виде двухцветных линий тренда. Как использовать? Сначала с помощью двухцветных трендовых линий определяйте направление текущего тренда. Потом ищите зоны низкого объема и открывайте позиции в направлении трен
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Delta volume ft Ema
Nhat Vy Vu
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis. Key Features Volume Delta Calculation : Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis EMA Smoothing : Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data Breakout Detection : Identifies price breakouts with volume
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Индикаторы
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.55 (60)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует шкалу объёмов и разделяет её на две компоненты - объёмы продавцов и объёмы покупателей, а также вычисляет дельту и кумулятивную дельту. Индикатор не мерцает и не перерисовывает, вычисления и отрисовку производит достаточно быстро, используя при этом данные с младших (относительно текущего) периодов. Режимы работы индикатора переключаются с помощью входной переменной Mode : Buy - отображает только объёмы покупателей. Sell - отображает только объёмы продавцов. BuySell - отобр
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Уровни Защиты Высокого Воздействия Индикатор Real Flow Defense Levels — это проприетарный инструмент, разработанный для выявления и построения значимых ценовых зон с высокой уверенностью непосредственно на вашем основном торговом графике. Он использует динамический, основанный на объеме анализ для определения того, где рынок ранее демонстрировал самую сильную защиту или концентрацию активности . Эти построенные линии служат динамическими уровнями поддержки и сопроти
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Индикаторы
Precision Arrows – Умные сигналы входа с встроенными TP и SL Precision Arrows — это мощный торговый индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, ценящих точность, прозрачность и надежность. Он определяет сигналы на покупку и продажу с высокой вероятностью успеха и автоматически устанавливает уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss , помогая торговать дисциплинированно и стабильно на Forex, индексах, криптовалютах и синтетических инструментах . Индикатор сочетает в себе точное определение сигналов, интеллектуальну
Bookmap pro
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Индикаторы
FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
FREE
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Эта версия предназначен
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Индикаторы
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
HiperCube Market Profile
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Индикаторы
HiperCube Market Profile! Код скидки на 20% на Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Market Profile — это графическое представление, которое объединяет информацию о цене и времени в виде распределения. Он отображает информацию о цене на вертикальной шкале (ось Y) и информацию об объеме на горизонтальной шкале (ось X). Этот тип диаграммы дает представление о рыночной активности, позволяя трейдерам визуализировать и оценивать справедливую рыночную стоимость в режиме реального времени. Функции: Пользов
FREE
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) и (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 был создан, чтобы упростить визуализацию движения объема на графике интуитивно понятным способом. С его помощью можно наблюдать моменты пикового объема и моменты, когда рынок не представляет профессионального интереса. Определите моменты, когда рынок движется по инерции, а не по движению «умных денег». Он состоит из 4 цв
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Другие продукты этого автора
Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd Gold Box Signal Entry
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Индикаторы
Your PROP FIRM account GOT BLOWN again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTEN PROFITS and PASSING YOUR CHALLENGE ACCOUNT ? Tired of repeating the challenge again and again and desperately wishing you could FINALLY FUNDED and start WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a REAL PROP FIRM and FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully funded 500k accounts and become a full-time trader. STOP WASTIN
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Bitcoin Btcusd
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Индикаторы
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Currency Pairs
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Индикаторы
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв