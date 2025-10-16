Ephra Bot

5

🤖 About Ephra Bot

Ephra Bot is a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered to provide a smarter, more adaptive, and consistent approach to automated trading.
Developed through years of research and algorithmic refinement, it combines precision trade execution with dynamic risk management to deliver steady, dependable results across changing market conditions.

🔍 Core Logic

Ephra Bot employs a multi-position management system, intelligently dividing each market entry into smaller micro-positions.
Each trade is managed independently to maximize profit potential, control exposure, and adapt seamlessly to live market behavior.


⚙️ Recommended Settings

Supported Pair: GBP/USD
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Minimum Balance: $1,000
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
Account Mode: Hedging (required for proper operation)

⚠️ Important:
For best performance, use low-spread ECN accounts with fast execution.
Suggested Brokers: IC Markets or any broker offering tight spreads and reliable trade execution.


💡 Strategy and Resilience

With a 250-pip stop loss and an 85-pip take profit, Ephra Bot is built for durability and stability in both trending and volatile environments.

The EA locks in quick profits through trailing stop mechanisms, while its smart recovery model allows it to rebalance positions and reduce losses dynamically.
Even during strong, unexpected market moves (such as high-impact news releases), the system demonstrates the ability to withstand drawdowns and recover gracefully once the market stabilizes.

The integrated manual control buttons on the chart give traders the flexibility to respond to live conditions and fine-tune their strategy when needed — enhancing confidence and control.

🌍 Why Traders Trust Ephra Bot

By combining intelligent position division, real-time market tracking, and adaptive recovery mechanics, Ephra Bot delivers:

  • Smarter risk control through distributed position handling

  • Gradual drawdown recovery without aggressive martingale behavior

  • High adaptability across both trending and ranging markets

  • Stable performance in diverse trading environments

💬 In Summary

Ephra Bot was built for traders who value consistency, precision, and resilience.
It’s not just an automated system — it’s a strategic trading framework designed to grow steadily and recover intelligently, even when markets shift unexpectedly.

Отзывы 2
John James Holmes
70
John James Holmes 2025.11.10 22:33 
 

great EA, ran it on demo for a few weeks before going live with it, great results on both.

Ответ на отзыв