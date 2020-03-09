Ultimate Trend Sniper EA

Unleash Precision Trading with Ultimate Trend Sniper EA

Tired of manual trading mistakes and missing the big market moves? The Ultimate Trend Sniper EA is your ticket to effortless, high-precision trend following. This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to spot and capitalize on the strongest trends using a sophisticated, volatility-aware system, giving you a powerful edge in the Forex market.

🔥 Gold Ready & Optimized! This version comes pre-configured and fully optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 Timeframe. It's ready to use—just attach it to your chart and let it go to work!

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


Why You Need the Ultimate Trend Sniper EA:

This isn't just another trading robot—it's a complete trend management system built for reliability and performance.

  • Catch the Big Moves: It utilizes a double-layered Moving Average crossover system to identify robust trend shifts early and accurately. This means you enter the market when the momentum is truly starting.

  • Trade Smarter, Not Harder: A built-in EMA Filter (based on a higher timeframe, like D1) ensures the EA only trades in the direction of the dominant, long-term trend, filtering out low-probability false signals.

  • Intelligent Risk Management: The EA features a dynamic, probability-based lot sizing that adjusts your trade size based on the strength of the detected signal. Stronger signal = bigger potential profit (while still respecting your risk limit).

  • Protect Your Capital: The Daily Cut Loss feature is your safety net, automatically stopping trading for the day if a set loss limit is reached, locking in your remaining capital.

  • Lock-in Profits Automatically: The ATR Trailing Stop is a game-changer. It activates only when your trade has reached a significant profit milestone (e.g., ATR), and then uses market volatility (ATR) to trail the price, protecting your gains from sudden reversals without closing prematurely.

Full Customization at Your Fingertips

We know every trader is different. That's why the Ultimate Trend Sniper EA is highly customizable, allowing you to fine-tune its logic to your preferred market pair and strategy.

Key Adjustable Parameters:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., ). Set to to use a fixed lot.

  • Lots: Fixed lot size if RiskPercentage is set to .

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define a specific time window for the EA to execute trades.

  • ATRPeriod: Period for the Average True Range used to check market volatility before entry.

  • ATRThreshold: Minimum ATR value required to confirm market volatility is high enough for a trade.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Period and chart timeframe for the main trend filter EMA (e.g., EMA on the Daily chart).

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before all positions are closed and trading is disabled for the day.

  • MA1_Period / MA2_Period: The periods for the two  Moving Averages used for the core crossover signals.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Multiplier used to calculate the trailing stop distance once activated (e.g., stop is placed ATR away from the price).

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR that determines the minimum profit level required to activate the Trailing Stop (e.g., activate when profit reaches ATR).

  • DayRange: Number of previous days to average to calculate a dynamic Take Profit distance.

Ready to Stop Guessing and Start Sniping?

Don't let the next major trend pass you by. Take control of your trading and give your capital the protection and growth potential it deserves. With this pre-optimized version, you can start immediately with confidence on your Gold trades!

Download the Ultimate Trend Sniper EA now and transform your trading approach from manual struggle to automated precision!


