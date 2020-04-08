Early Bird Breakout

Early Bird Breakout: Capture the Power of the London Open

Are you tired of trading in choppy, unpredictable markets? The Early Bird Breakout is your essential tool for exploiting one of the most reliable and explosive patterns in Forex: the Asia Session Breakout. This smart indicator automatically identifies the crucial price levels set during the quiet Asian hours and alerts you the moment the major volume of the London/European session ignites a trend!

Key Features and Market Edge

  • Precision Breakout Signals: Get clear, non-repainting BUY and SELL arrows the instant the price breaks out of the Asia high or low. No more guessing—just actionable trade setups.

  • Automatic Level Plotting: The indicator does the hard work, instantly plotting and extending the Asia Session High and Asia Session Low lines across your chart. You'll always know the critical pivot points for the trading day.

  • Post-Asia Focus: It's designed to keep you out of the range-bound chop and only triggers signals after the Asia session ends, focusing your trading on the high-volume, high-momentum hours.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup, whether you're at your desk or on the go. Get instant notifications tailored to your preference.

  • Performance Insight: An on-chart info panel provides a quick summary of the current session status, distance to the breakout levels in pips, and the current signal.

  • Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    - Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here 

    - Last High and Low Download Here 

    - Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here 

    - Scalp Master Pro Download Here 

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Stop Watching, Start Trading!

The best strategies are the simplest ones. The Early Bird Breakout indicator streamlines a time-tested institutional trading pattern into one powerful tool. It’s perfect for traders looking to capitalize on volatility and morning momentum.

Download the Early Bird Breakout today and join the smart money that knows exactly when and where the day's trend is about to launch!

Customization Parameters (Inputs)

Tailor the indicator to your specific trading style and server time zone:

  • AsiaSessionStartHour: Set the beginning of the Asia trading range (e.g., set to 0 for the Tokyo Open at 00:00 server time).

  • AsiaSessionEndHour: Set the end of the Asia trading range (e.g., set to 7 for the hour just before the London Open).

  • ArrowOffset: Controls the vertical distance (in pips) between the signal arrow and the bar's high/low.

  • Shift: Allows you to shift the displayed arrows along the time axis (usually left blank or set to 0).

  • EnableNotify: Master switch to enable or disable all alert notifications.

  • SendAlert: Send a pop-up alert box directly within your MetaTrader 4 application.

  • SendApp: Send an immediate notification to your MetaQuotes Mobile App.

  • SendEmail: Send a detailed alert email to your registered MetaTrader email address.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents notification spam by setting a minimum time delay (in seconds) between consecutive alerts.


