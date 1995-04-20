Triple Candle Trend

Unlock Smarter Trading with Triple Candle Trend!

Stop chasing signals and start trading with confidence and confluence. The Triple Candle Trend indicator is your all-in-one system designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-probability entry points. We don't rely on a single factor; we combine the power of three confirming tools into one clear signal!

Why You Need This Indicator:

  • Filter Out Noise, Find the Trend: This system uses the mighty EMA 200 as a foundational trend filter. If you're looking for a buy signal, the price must be above the long-term trend line, and vice-versa for selling. No more counter-trend traps!

  • High-Conviction Entries: It scans for the rare and reliable pattern of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles. This candlestick signal shows undeniable momentum is building, giving you a confirmed market push.

  • The Power of Confluence: The signal is only fired when the 3-Candle Pattern is confirmed by at least one of two powerful oscillators (MACD or Stochastic). This multi-factor verification dramatically increases the quality and accuracy of every trade alert.

  • Never Miss a Setup: With our comprehensive Alert System, you get instant notifications via pop-up Alert, Mobile App Notification, or Email. Plus, the on-chart Information Dashboard gives you an instant, minimalistic view of the current trend status and indicator values.

  • Clear Visual Signals: Forget clutter! Simple, clear Buy and Sell arrows are plotted directly on your chart, showing you exactly where the confirmed signal occurred.

  • Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    - Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here 

    - Last High and Low Download Here 

    - Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here 

    - Scalp Master Pro Download Here 

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

This isn't just an indicator; it's a disciplined trading plan integrated into your chart, designed to ensure you only enter the market when the trend, momentum, and price action are all aligned.

Your Powerful Control Panel: Indicator Parameters

Every aspect of the indicator is customizable to suit your trading style and market:

  • FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalPeriod: Adjust the settings for the integrated MACD indicator to fine-tune your momentum confirmation.

  • KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing: Customize the parameters for the built-in Stochastic Oscillator for tighter or looser entry confirmation.

  • UseEMAFilter (Boolean): Toggle the master trend filter ON or OFF.

  • EMAPeriod (Default 200): Easily change the period of the Exponential Moving Average used for long-term trend direction.

  • EnableNotify: Master switch to enable or disable all alert functions.

  • SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Choose how you want to receive your signals: pop-up alert, mobile app push, or email notification.

  • AlertDelaySeconds (Default 60): Set a cool-down period between alerts to avoid being spammed on fast-moving bars.

  • ArrowOffset: Adjust the vertical distance of the Buy and Sell arrows from the High/Low of the candle for better chart visibility.

The Invitation

Stop trading with guesswork. Start trading with confluence.

Download the Triple Candle Trend today and transform your trading by making every entry a high-probability opportunity! Get the disciplined edge you need to spot the strongest reversals and trend continuations the market has to offer.


