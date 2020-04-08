Premium MA Signal

Stop Guessing, Start Trading: Introducing the Premium MA Signal Indicator!

Are you tired of confusing charts and mixed signals that cost you money? The Premium MA Signal Indicator is your solution. It’s engineered to cut through the market noise and deliver clear, confident trading signals directly onto your chart. This isn't just a basic Moving Average; it's a complete, professional trend analysis system designed to help you spot high-probability trades effortlessly.

This is your chance to trade with the trend, backed by a proven filtering mechanism. Don’t let the next profitable move slip away—download the Premium MA Signal today and start trading smarter, not harder!

Powerful Features and Benefits

The core strength of this indicator lies in its Filtered Arrow Signals. You will receive clear Buy/Sell arrows only when the primary MA signal aligns with a powerful EMA filter. This drastically reduces false signals, ensuring you're only entering trades with strong confirmation.

To provide maximum flexibility, this indicator offers 5 MA Types in One. You can choose the Moving Average that perfectly suits your strategy: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, or the smooth, responsive LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average). You gain complete control to optimize your analysis.

You also get a highly effective Customizable EMA Trend Filter. By default, it uses the reliable 200-Period EMA to identify the major trend. This powerful feature ensures you only take Buy signals in a confirmed uptrend and Sell signals in a confirmed downtrend, keeping you safely on the right side of the market.

Never miss a trading opportunity again thanks to our Comprehensive Alerts. You’ll get instant notifications through pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email. This allows you to stay connected to the market and execute trades promptly, even when you're away from your desk.

Finally, the indicator provides Visual Trend Coloring. The MA line on your chart instantly changes color to show the current trend—Gold for Up and Red for Down. This instant visual feedback makes market analysis quick and effortless.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

- Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here 

- Last High and Low Download Here 

- Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here 

- Scalp Master Pro Download Here 

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Take Control: Indicator Parameters

The Premium MA Signal puts you in the driver's seat with full customization options:

MA Settings

  • MAPeriod: Set the look-back period for your main Moving Average (default is 14).

  • MAType: Select your preferred MA calculation method (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA, 4=LSMA).

  • MAAppliedPrice: Choose the price data used for the MA calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).

Trend Filter Settings

  • UseEMAFilter: Simply turn the secondary trend filter ON or OFF (default is True).

  • EMAPeriod: Specify the period for the filtering EMA (default is 200, a powerful setting for long-term trend).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: Select the price data used for the filtering EMA (default is Close Price).

Alert & Display Settings

  • EnableNotify: Use this as the master switch to turn all alerts ON or OFF.

  • SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Individually control pop-up, mobile push, and email alerts.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Set a minimum time delay between signals (default is 60 seconds) to prevent irritating, constant alerts.

  • TriggerCandle: Choose whether the signal is calculated on the Current or the Previous candle.

  • ArrowOffset: Adjust the distance of the Buy/Sell arrows from the candle for better visibility.

  • Shift: Apply a horizontal shift to the indicator lines if desired.

Ready to Trade with Confidence?

Stop relying on guesswork and start executing trades with the conviction that comes from filtered, confirmed signals. The Premium MA Signal Indicator simplifies your decision-making process and immediately upgrades your analysis toolkit.

Download the Premium MA Signal now and start enjoying clearer, more profitable trading!


PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Трендовые индикаторы являются одними из направлений технического анализа для применения в торговле на финансовых рынках. Индикатор Angular Trend Lines - комплексно определяет трендовое направление и формирует сигналы для входа. Помимо сглаживания среднего направления свечей в нем используется еще и угол наклона трендовых линий. В качестве основы угла наклона был взят принцип построения углов Ганна. В техническом анализе индикаторе совмещено свечное сглаживание и геометрия графика. Есть два ти
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
