Nova MBB Trader

Nova MBB Trader is a disciplined automation combining the MACD and Bollinger Bands (BB) indicators — blending momentum, trend, and volatility into a structured trading system. This EA waits for the alignment of MACD signals with price behavior around the Bollinger Bands to identify high-quality entry opportunities.

Instead of reacting to every market wiggle, Nova MBB Trader filters out noise, trading only when momentum, trend, and volatility all confirm the move. It focuses on setups with clear context and discipline.

Why traders choose Nova MBB Trader

  • MACD + Bollinger Bands, Fully Automated:
    Combines momentum and volatility indicators with precise entry and exit rules.

  • Trend and Volatility Confirmation:
    Trades only when MACD momentum aligns with meaningful price action relative to the bands.

  • Built-In Risk Management:
    Every position includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Cross-Market Applicability:
    Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Reliable:
    Fast execution, transparent logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova MBB Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trading based on trend, momentum, and volatility.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.


Рекомендуем также
С этим продуктом покупают
Другие продукты этого автора
