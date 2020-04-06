Nova OET Trader

Nova OET Trader is a disciplined automation combining the On-Balance Volume (OBV) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicators — blending volume-based momentum with trend confirmation for clear, actionable trades. This EA waits for alignment between the OBV and EMA to identify setups where price moves are supported both by market participation and directional strength.

Instead of reacting to every minor swing, Nova OET Trader filters out weak signals, entering trades only when both volume and trend confirm the move. By combining these two tools, it focuses on high-quality setups with structure and discipline.

Why traders choose Nova OET Trader

  • OBV + EMA, Fully Automated:
    Integrates both indicators to generate precise entries and exits with clear rules.

  • Volume & Trend Confirmation:
    Trades only when OBV indicates momentum and EMA confirms direction.

  • Built-In Risk Management:
    Every position includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Versatile Market Coverage:
    Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — effective from H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Transparent:
    Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova OET Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach to trade with discipline and clarity.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.


Рекомендуем также
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговля на Форекс с акцентом на управление рисками Это автоматический перевод на ваш язык. Пожалуйста, учтите, что возможны некоторые ошибки. (Обновленные файлы настроек в сообществе DFX MQL5, ссылка ниже) Раскройте потенциал EMA кроссоверов с дисциплинированным подходом к прибыльности EMA Pro от DFX - это мощный и удобный в использовании экспертный советник (EA) для автоматизации ваших торговых стратегий на Форекс. Он построен на проверенной стратегии кроссовера EMA (экспонен
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Эксперты
Советник открывает сделки  по сигналам индикатора Fractals и использует умное усреднение и расчет объема позиции. В отличие от большинства сеточных советников, Double Grid Pro открывает усредняющие позиции только по сигналам. Индикатор Fractals в данном случае считается самым эффективным. Советник можно настроить на агрессивный и консервативный стиль торговли. Ключевым параметром в стратегии является параметр  CorrectionValue, он указывает размер коррекции при которой мы закрываем всю сетку с пр
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Эксперты
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов:  Bollinger Bands и OsMA  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо "умным" лотом (процент риска от капитала
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
Эксперты
Введение в Isheguve Scalper Pro     Isheguve Scalper Pro — это сложный советник MQL5, разработанный для автоматизации ваших торговых решений. Он объединяет передовой технический анализ с надежным управлением капиталом и сделками, чтобы предоставить комплексное автоматизированное торговое решение. Ключевые особенности включают: Распознавание свечных моделей: Идентифицирует различные разворотные и продолговатые свечные формации. Подтверждение по нескольким индикаторам: Фильтрует и подтверждает
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Эксперты
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
LastStand Ai1 Oracle
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Эксперты
This program uses a two-time frame trading system. Use a large time frame to set the direction. and small time frames to find trading entry points.As for the AI, the perceptron method is used.Please try the demo before you actually buy it. Disclaimer - Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or cu
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Эксперты
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Эксперты
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Эксперты
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
Эксперты
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Megalodon EA MT5
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Эксперты
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Советник Hedging Breakout Expert — это сложный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для извлечения выгоды из прорывов рынка и одновременного использования надежного управления рисками с помощью стратегий хеджирования. Этот советник тщательно разработан для определения оптимальных возможностей прорыва, используя повышенную ликвидность рынка для максимизации торгового потенциала.
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
1 (1)
Эксперты
Цена: 404 $ -> 505$ ENIX mt5 – Многоуровневая рыночная адаптация + Гибридный количественный движок (HQE) ENIX mt5 - это торговая система нового поколения, полностью автоматизированная, основанная на исследованиях и опыте предыдущей версии, при этом она внедряет совершенно новый гибридный подход к рыночному анализу и исполнению сделок. Она объединяет количественную логику, анализ волатильности и элементы машинного обучения в единую систему, которая динамически адаптируется к структуре рынка, в
Strategic Trend
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This trend-following Expert Advisor enters trades based on moving average crossovers, relying on a favorable RSI indicator in the trade direction. It sets stop-loss orders at a distance from the ATR and take-profit orders multiplied by that distance. It features comprehensive account risk management and a schedule for optimizing intraday trading. Multiple symbols and timeframes can be optimized simultaneously using the strategy tester.
Made to Echo
Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
4 (7)
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Made to Echo Это ограниченная фаза ценообразования. Получите это за 99 при менее чем 5 продажах. Как только этот предел будет достигнут, новая цена составит 129. В настоящее время продано: 4 копии. канал MQl5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy Инструкции:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451   Свяжитесь для правильных настроек обратного тестирования — я отправлю вам все необходимое. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят простоту, стабильность и строгий
Deep Frame
Babay Ubaedillah
Эксперты
Deep Frame  Специальное предложение на запуск, текущая цена: 300. Цена увеличится до 370 после продажи первых 20 копий. 19 копий продано на данный момент. Напишите мне, чтобы получить пробную  версию для демонстрационного использования. Когда вы её купите, свяжитесь со мной, и я отправлю вам робота в подарок . Это не просто еще один экспертный советник. Это система, созданная для стабильности, точности и выживаемости — даже на самых непредсказуемых рынках. Нужны проверенные результаты бэктес
Gold Range Breakout by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Эксперты
Gold Range Breakout Bot for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor trades based on a defined price range between 3:00 and 6:00 AM server time on XAUUSD. When the price breaks out of this range, a single trade is triggered — either long or short. The trade automatically closes at 6:55 PM. A fixed stop loss of 1% is used. The strategy follows a time-based logic with daily resets and no overnight exposure. No indicators are required. Built using structured conditions and tested logic for controlled execu
FREE
HhBolRSIMovingAverage
Henrique Hovoruski
Эксперты
Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
FREE
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
Эксперты
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
T vack Beginners
裕介 石野
Эксперты
MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD T vack Beginners Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads. trading style: Grid type time frame: 15min No indicators are needed on the chart. Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA. Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling,  which is a weak point of Tra
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Эксперты
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
Эксперты
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Эксперты
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Эксперты
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Эксперты
Triple MACD Scalping EA   – полностью автоматизированная торговая система для высокочастотного скальпинга. Использует   три разных MACD   с различными настройками для подтверждения сильного рыночного импульса и оптимизации точек входа и выхода. Основные особенности: •   Тройное подтверждение MACD   – Фильтрует ложные сигналы и подтверждает тренд с помощью трех MACD. •   Высокочастотный скальпинг   – Быстрые входы и выходы для максимизации прибыли на коротких таймфреймах. •   Автоматическое исп
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Другие продукты этого автора
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Nova FI Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal. This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets. Why trader
Nova ST Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator . Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen. This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility , and clarity of lo
Nova DC Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova DC Trader is built around a precision-based breakout model that capitalizes on price compression and expansion. By identifying dynamic consolidation phases and clean directional moves, this Expert Advisor turns controlled price action into consistent opportunity. Rather than chasing volatility or relying on lagging signals, Nova DC Trader focuses on structure, timing, and risk-managed execution. It’s engineered for traders who value logic over luck — a tool that respects market context and
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader , the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA pati
Nova ENV Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity. This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, wh
Nova DEM Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious. Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic buil
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions. The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict interna
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Nova VID Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates. Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a sm
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Nova OSM Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity. Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates b
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Nova CBO Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork. Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
Nova WPR Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork. Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly
Nova MAC Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional. Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s
Nova SMA Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action. Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading dec
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nova BBO Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows. Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avo
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova AMA Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals. This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise,
Nova SD Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova SD Trader   is designed to exploit volatility extremes using the foundational concept of Standard Deviation — not as a passive indicator, but as an active filter for controlled opportunity. This Expert Advisor monitors volatility expansion and contraction to enter trades when the market strays too far from its statistical norm. Instead of chasing randomness or reacting late, Nova SD Trader anticipates moments when price is likely to revert, stabilize, or explode — offering a robust framewor
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв